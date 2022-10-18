Crude oil falls to 2-week low, as oil demand slows
Crude oil prices fell for a third consecutive day, hitting a two week low in the process.
The drop in crude oil comes ahead of last week’s U.S. oil inventories report, which is expected to show a build of 1.55 million barrels.
This would be on top of the 9.8million barrels reported during the week to October 7th.
Prices have also dropped as it is being reported that the U.S. President Joe Biden could move to release more oil from the emergency reserves, following OPEC’s decision to cut supply.
WTI fell to an intraday low of $82.09 earlier today.
FTSE 100 higher, despite calls for PM Truss to resign
The FTSE 100 was trading marginally higher on Tuesday, despite British Prime Minister Liz Truss facing calls to resign.
In a statement, the PM acknowledged that mistakes were made in the mini-budget, stating that they were “going too far and too fast”.
Earlier today it was reported that the majority of Tory party members want Liz Truss to resign now.
In a YouGov poll, 55% voted that they wanted Truss to resign, following the recent debacle.
GBPUSD was trading close to $1.1320 in today’s session.
