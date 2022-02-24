Russia has launched an attack on Ukraine during the Asian trading hours, so stocks are coming sharply down across the board while USD is coming higher with JPY. Metals and energy markets are on the rise.

We see a sharp break out of a range, so ideally wave 4 is finished and fifth wave is underway with a target near 100 area.

Crude oil 4h Elliott Wave analysis

