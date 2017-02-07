Crude oil – extended pullback risks test of $50.89/70 troughs and$50.24 Fibo support

US CRUDE OIL

Oil extends strong fall of past two days that broke below pivotal support at $52.20 and penetrated into daily cloud.

Broken cloud top now acts as initial resistance at $51.83, with risk of fresh extension lower seen in the near-term

The notion is supported by bearish near-term studies and daily bulls losing traction.

Extension towards next strong supports at $50.89/70 (18 / 10 Jan troughs) is seen likely with next strong support at $50.24 (Fibo 38.2% of $42.19/$55.22), also being in focus.

Former strong support, now reverted to resistance at $52.20 (former higher base / broken Fibo 61.8% of $50.89/$54.32 upleg) is expected to cap extended upticks.

Res: 51.83; 52.20; 52.77; 53.22

Sup: 51.21; 50.89; 50.70; 50.24

