Crude oil – extended pullback risks test of $50.89/70 troughs and$50.24 Fibo support
US CRUDE OIL
Oil extends strong fall of past two days that broke below pivotal support at $52.20 and penetrated into daily cloud.
Broken cloud top now acts as initial resistance at $51.83, with risk of fresh extension lower seen in the near-term
The notion is supported by bearish near-term studies and daily bulls losing traction.
Extension towards next strong supports at $50.89/70 (18 / 10 Jan troughs) is seen likely with next strong support at $50.24 (Fibo 38.2% of $42.19/$55.22), also being in focus.
Former strong support, now reverted to resistance at $52.20 (former higher base / broken Fibo 61.8% of $50.89/$54.32 upleg) is expected to cap extended upticks.
Res: 51.83; 52.20; 52.77; 53.22
Sup: 51.21; 50.89; 50.70; 50.24
Interested in Oil technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 54.7800
- R2 54.2300
- R1 53.1900
- PP 52.6400
-
- S1 51.6000
- S2 51.0500
- S3 50.0100
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.