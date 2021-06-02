US WTI crude oil
WTI Crude oil hit our long resistance target in yesterday’s session, topping 2-year highs after OPEC+ provided an upbeat assessment of the demand outlook with the Saudi Energy Minister saying that the consumption picture has shown clear signs of improvement. API weekly inventory data to be released today, where a buildup in inventory could accelerate downside momentum. A move below $67.50 may push prices lower with $66.20 as the next support target.
EUR/USD eases toward 1.2200 ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD drops toward 1.2200 amid an uptick in the US Treasury yields. US dollar holds onto recent gains amid higher yields, strong ISM Manufacturing PMI and covid concerns. German data and Lagarde's speech awaited.
GBP/USD: Bears likely to challenge 1.4120 on negative price-RSI divergence
GBP/USD trades cautiously above 1.4150 on Wednesday. The pair licks its wound after falling sharply from the highs of 1.4248 in the previous session. Negative divergence in momentum oscillator throws caution on aggressive bids.
Gold slips beneath $1,900 on US dollar rebound
Gold remains on the back foot for the second consecutive day despite a recent bounce-off intraday low, 0.17% on a day around $1,897 ahead of Wednesday’s European session.
Shiba Inu price struggles in consolidation as interest in SHIB subsides
Shiba Inu price has failed to capture investors' interest as its volume has been in decline. SHIB appears to be consolidating in a horizontal channel on the 4-hour chart.
US inflation? Only if the Fed says so, why every dollar rise could be a selling opportunity
US inflation figures point higher and would warrant a rate hike in normal times. The Federal Reserve remains (almost) perfectly unified in dismissing higher prices. The dollar has room to fall if shortages self-resolve.