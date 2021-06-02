WTI Crude oil hit our long resistance target in yesterday’s session, topping 2-year highs after OPEC+ provided an upbeat assessment of the demand outlook with the Saudi Energy Minister saying that the consumption picture has shown clear signs of improvement. API weekly inventory data to be released today, where a buildup in inventory could accelerate downside momentum. A move below $67.50 may push prices lower with $66.20 as the next support target.

This information is only for educational purposes and is not an investment recommendation. The information here has been created by SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis used herein are of the personal opinions of SquaredFinancial. All examples and analysis are intended for these purposes and should not be considered as specific investment advice. The risk of loss in trading securities, options, futures, and forex can be substantial. Customers must consider all relevant risk factors including their own personal financial situation before trading.