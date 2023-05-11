Share:

In the financial markets, the price of crude oil experienced a decline as the US dollar gained support during the first half of the US session, coinciding with a drop in stock prices. However, despite this temporary setback, crude oil is currently undergoing a corrective phase, with its support level being tested around 71.30. This level holds significant importance as it could mark the beginning of a new upward movement, potentially leading to the development of either a fifth wave or a higher degree wave 3.

Taking into consideration two wave counts, our overall perspective remains bullish with a target set at 75.30. This positive outlook is contingent upon the market staying above the level of 63.80.