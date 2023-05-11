In the financial markets, the price of crude oil experienced a decline as the US dollar gained support during the first half of the US session, coinciding with a drop in stock prices. However, despite this temporary setback, crude oil is currently undergoing a corrective phase, with its support level being tested around 71.30. This level holds significant importance as it could mark the beginning of a new upward movement, potentially leading to the development of either a fifth wave or a higher degree wave 3.
Taking into consideration two wave counts, our overall perspective remains bullish with a target set at 75.30. This positive outlook is contingent upon the market staying above the level of 63.80.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates near one-month lows around 1.0900 Premium
EUR/USD heads for its lowest daily close in a month. It bottomed at 1.0899 and then bounced modestly. The pair remains near the 1.0900 area as the US Dollar holds firm across the board amid risk aversion, and following more inflation data from the US.
GBP/USD holds onto losses around 1.2500
GBP/USD suffered the worst daily decline in a month amid a stronger US Dollar and following the Bank of England decision. Cautious comments from Governor Bailey weighed on the Pound. The pair managed to rise above 1.2500, but still faces downward pressure.
Gold: XAU/USD gives up an broad US Dollar’s demand Premium
Gold price fell sharply on Thursday, reaching a fresh weekly low of $2,011.09, stabilizing not far above the level in the American afternoon. The US Dollar surged amid a persistent dismal mood, leading to a sell-off in stock markets.
Uniswap price sets eyes at recovery as whales accumulate retail investors’ mid-April dump
Uniswap price bounced off the six-month-old support floor at $4.87, preventing a crash bigger than 10% over the week. Whales holding 100,000 to 1 million UNI tokens accumulated 2 million UNI worth $10 million in the last seven days.
Bank of England Review: A data dependent approach
With both growth and domestic inflation having surprised to the topside and given BoE's message today we pencil in an additional 25bp hike in June 2023.