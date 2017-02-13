Crude Oil – correction should be contained above $53.00 before fresh attempts higher
US CRUDE OIL
Oil price corrects three-day upleg from $51.21 (08 Feb trough) that peaked at $54.11 on Friday, but was so far unable to break above pivotal resistance zone between $54.00 and $54.32).
Technical studies are bullish on both, near-term and daily charts and supportive for final push higher, as thickening daily cloud continues to underpin.
Daily close above $54.32 (02 Feb high) and the highest of several upside rejections above $54.00 handle, is needed to open key barrier at $55.22 (03 Jan peak).
Meantime, corrective dips should be ideally contained at $53.00 zone (Fibo 38.2% of $51.21/$54.11 rally, reinforced by rising 20SMA).
Res: 53.93; 54.11; 54.32; 54.49
Sup: 53.28; 53.00; 52.77; 52.51
-
- R3 54.4933
- R2 54.4367
- R1 54.3633
- PP 54.3067
-
- S1 54.2333
- S2 54.1767
- S3 54.1033
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.