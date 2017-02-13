Crude Oil – correction should be contained above $53.00 before fresh attempts higher

US CRUDE OIL

Oil price corrects three-day upleg from $51.21 (08 Feb trough) that peaked at $54.11 on Friday, but was so far unable to break above pivotal resistance zone between $54.00 and $54.32).

Technical studies are bullish on both, near-term and daily charts and supportive for final push higher, as thickening daily cloud continues to underpin.

Daily close above $54.32 (02 Feb high) and the highest of several upside rejections above $54.00 handle, is needed to open key barrier at $55.22 (03 Jan peak).

Meantime, corrective dips should be ideally contained at $53.00 zone (Fibo 38.2% of $51.21/$54.11 rally, reinforced by rising 20SMA).

Res: 53.93; 54.11; 54.32; 54.49

Sup: 53.28; 53.00; 52.77; 52.51

