US Oil was in a corrective phase in the short term, but the rate found strong demand on the 93.51 - 95.09 support zone and now it has developed a new leg higher. Surprisingly or not, the price of oil stands higher even if the US Crude Oil Inventories came in at 9.4M in the last week versus 1.1M expected and compared to 2.4M in the previous reporting period. Today, the ECB and the US retail sales data could have an impact on the WTI as well. Technically, the price maintains a bullish bias despite temporary declines.

As you can see on the H4 chart, the crude oil jumped above the downtrend line signaling that the correction could be over. Now, it challenges the 38.2% (103.79). A valid breakout above the weekly R1 (104.27) and above 105.57 could activate an upside continuation. In the short term, it could extend its swing higher as long as it stays above the immediate uptrend line. Dropping and stabilizing below the uptrend line and below the upper median line (uml) may signal a temporary drop. It could come back down to test and retest the support levels before developing a larger upwards movement.

