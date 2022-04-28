US Oil is trading in the green at 101.81 on the H1 chart. In the short term, the price moves somehow sideways trying to accumulate more bullish energy before resuming its growth. As you already know, WTI remains very attractive for buyers despite temporary drops. Fundamentally, a minor retreat was natural as the Crude Oil Inventories came in at 0.7M above 0.1M expected and versus -8.0M in the previous reporting period. COVID-19 outbreak fear forced the price of oil to slip lower as well.
From the technical point of view, WTI is trapped between 102.73 and 99.85 levels. After escaping from the down channel, the rate was expected to grow. Staying above the median line (ml) and making a new higher high, a valid breakout 102.95 could activate potential further growth at least until the downtrend line. The upside scenario could be invalidated if the rate makes a new lower low, if it drops and closes below 99.85. The current range could represent a bullish continuation pattern.
Join Learn 2 Trade VIP Group now!
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers near three-month lows
AUD/USD bears took a breather before pushing the pair beyond the 0.7100 mark, reaching a fresh two-month low around 0.7055, though late as the Wall Street close looms, the Aussie is back above the 0.7100 mark.
EUR/USD looking to stabilize around 1.0500
After hitting a fresh five-year low at 1.0470, the EUR/USD pair managed to climb back above 1.0500 on the back of disappointing US GDP data. The pair has been oscillating around the psychological level ever since, looking for a new comfort zone.
Gold recovery remains limited by $1,900
XAU/USD has resumed its broad downside move and trades closer to $1,880. Earlier, gold attempted a recovery after US GDP figures shocked with a contraction, weighing on the dollar across the board.
Cardano is on track for a price rally, ADA whale transactions cross $16.74B
Proponents have observed a rise in whale transaction activity on Ethereum-killer Cardano’s network. Whale transactions exceeding $100,000 have crossed $16.74 billion as large wallet investors continue to accumulate ADA.
DXY hits two-decade peaks near 104.00 as yen experiences post-dovish BoJ collapse
Despite a surprise decline in inflation-adjusted economic activity in the US in Q1 2022, the dollar advanced across the board on Thursday. The DXY surpassed its 2017 highs to come within a whisker of hitting 104.00, its highest level since December 2002.