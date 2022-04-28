US Oil is trading in the green at 101.81 on the H1 chart. In the short term, the price moves somehow sideways trying to accumulate more bullish energy before resuming its growth. As you already know, WTI remains very attractive for buyers despite temporary drops. Fundamentally, a minor retreat was natural as the Crude Oil Inventories came in at 0.7M above 0.1M expected and versus -8.0M in the previous reporting period. COVID-19 outbreak fear forced the price of oil to slip lower as well.

From the technical point of view, WTI is trapped between 102.73 and 99.85 levels. After escaping from the down channel, the rate was expected to grow. Staying above the median line (ml) and making a new higher high, a valid breakout 102.95 could activate potential further growth at least until the downtrend line. The upside scenario could be invalidated if the rate makes a new lower low, if it drops and closes below 99.85. The current range could represent a bullish continuation pattern.

