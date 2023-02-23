Crude down 8% since last Monday, when Biden's administration said it is selling 26 m barr. of oil from SPR. Price testing key trendline support of a bearish triangle, which signals for more weakness in Elliott Wave terms. Daily/weekly closes below $72.50 makes room for 60-65.

