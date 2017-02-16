Crude oil – bias remains with bulls while daily cloud top holds
US CRUDE OIL
Oil price regained traction and is heading towards key near-term barriers at $53.50/70 (highs of Wed /Tue, also strong upside rejections.
Yesterday’s action ended in long-legged Doji, signaling indecision above very strong support at $52.66 (top of thick daily cloud, reinforced by daily Tenkan-sen line) that contained repeated attacks.
Bullishly aligned daily studies favor fresh upside attempts after repeated rejection at cloud top.
However, sustained break above $53.50/70 barriers is needed to confirm rally from cloud top for renewed attack at key near-term barriers at $54.00/30 zone.
Meantime, near-term action would remain without clear direction while holding between $52.66/$53.70 range.
Alternative scenario requires penetration into daily cloud to sideline bullish bias and shift focus lower.
Res: 53.50; 53.70; 54.00; 54.32
Sup: 52.94; 52.66; 52.32; 51.89
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.