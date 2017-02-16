Crude oil – bias remains with bulls while daily cloud top holds

US CRUDE OIL

Oil price regained traction and is heading towards key near-term barriers at $53.50/70 (highs of Wed /Tue, also strong upside rejections.

Yesterday’s action ended in long-legged Doji, signaling indecision above very strong support at $52.66 (top of thick daily cloud, reinforced by daily Tenkan-sen line) that contained repeated attacks.

Bullishly aligned daily studies favor fresh upside attempts after repeated rejection at cloud top.

However, sustained break above $53.50/70 barriers is needed to confirm rally from cloud top for renewed attack at key near-term barriers at $54.00/30 zone.

Meantime, near-term action would remain without clear direction while holding between $52.66/$53.70 range.

Alternative scenario requires penetration into daily cloud to sideline bullish bias and shift focus lower.

Res: 53.50; 53.70; 54.00; 54.32

Sup: 52.94; 52.66; 52.32; 51.89