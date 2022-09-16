US Oil was traded at 85.11 at the time of writing. The bias is bearish after escaping from a bearish pattern. In the short term, it moves sideways and it could test and retest the near-term upside obstacles before resuming its sell-off. Crude Oil dropped after the US Crude Oil Inventories came in at 2.4M above 1.9M expected. Also, USD/CAD’s rally could force the price of oil to approach and reach new lows.

From the technical point of view, the price escaped from an up-channel pattern and now it seems heavy as long as it stays under the 85.72 - 85.35 broken support zone (support turned into resistance). The upper median line (uml) of the descending pitchfork represents a dynamic resistance. The rate may extend its downside movement if it stays within the pitchfork’s body. A new lower low activates more declines.

