Crude Oil approaching some resistance after OPEC bull run, more upside after pullback [Video]

On 4h chart of corude oil we see strong bounce after OPEC cuts the production, with energy prices moving sharply up to $81/83 resistance area, seen as wave 3 of a new impulsive bullish cycle, so more upsdie will be expected, but possibly after a pullbakc. Notice that current extended wave 3 with a breakeaway gap is appreoaching resistance here at 81/83 area where former wave four swing high can cause some slow down for the bulls. As such, be aware of a higehr degree fourth wave retracement, dieally back to fill that open gap when we will again expect a resumption higher.
We talked abotu crude oil in our video below
