The US Oil rallied in the short term and now is trading at 82.48 at the time of writing. Fundamentally, the price was boosted by the Crude Oil Inventories indicator which came in at -12.6M far below -3.2M expected and compared to -3.7M in the previous reporting period. Tomorrow, the US NFP, Unemployment Rate, and the Average Hourly Earnings are seen as high-impact events. Also, the Canadian Employment Change and the Unemployment Rate will be released as well.
Technically, US Oil registered a valid breakout above the downtrend line and through the 79.88 signaling further growth. Breaking and closing above 81.36 activates more gains. As long as it stays above the uptrend line, the bias remains bullish. The R2 (85.11) and the 85.39 are seen as upside targets.
Information on the Learn2.trade website and inside our Telegram Group is intended for educational purposes and is not to be construed as investment advice. Trading the financial markets carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Before trading, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, experience, and risk appetite. Only trade with money you are prepared to lose. Like any investment, there is a possibility that you could sustain losses of some or all of your investment whilst trading. You should seek independent advice before trading if you have any doubts. Past performance in the markets is not a reliable indicator of future performance. Learn2.trade takes no responsibility for loss incurred as a result of the content provided inside our Telegram Groups. By signing up as a member you acknowledge that we are not providing financial advice and that you are making the decision on the trades you place in the markets. We have no knowledge of the level of money you are trading with or the level of risk you are taking with each trade.
