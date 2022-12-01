The US Oil rallied in the short term and now is trading at 82.48 at the time of writing. Fundamentally, the price was boosted by the Crude Oil Inventories indicator which came in at -12.6M far below -3.2M expected and compared to -3.7M in the previous reporting period. Tomorrow, the US NFP, Unemployment Rate, and the Average Hourly Earnings are seen as high-impact events. Also, the Canadian Employment Change and the Unemployment Rate will be released as well.

Technically, US Oil registered a valid breakout above the downtrend line and through the 79.88 signaling further growth. Breaking and closing above 81.36 activates more gains. As long as it stays above the uptrend line, the bias remains bullish. The R2 (85.11) and the 85.39 are seen as upside targets.