Over the weekend, OPEC+ unexpectedly announced a production cut of 1.16 million bpd. Separately, Russia extended its voluntary cut by 0.5 million barrels from March to the end of the year.
The unexpected decision caused oil to jump at the week's opening, bringing the price back to the upper end of the trading range it had been in since December before breaking through its lower boundary.
The cartel presents the decision as an attempt to balance supply and demand in the market. And this is an interesting passage, given that the developed economies are actually performing noticeably better than expected of them a couple of quarters ago. The US has not increased production, and OPEC+ has changed its original plan to restore production.
It is more accurate to call the latest decision an attempt to support the price, which briefly moved below the $65/bbl WTI level last month, with Brent testing support at $70.
It was not so much the size of the cut as its suddenness and the expectation that further similar moves might follow. It is in the cartel's interest to do so, as it gives greater amplitude to the market movement. This move has brought to memory the oil crisis of 50 years ago, with a price war between Arab countries and Israel's allies.
Looking at the price dynamics from the side of tech analysis, it is worth being cautious about further purchases. The price stabilised at the upper boundary of the trading range, approaching the overbought area on the RSI on the daily charts. The 200-day moving average (now $83.58) also points into the same area. One dollar lower is the reversal area for oil from December.
Short-term selling strength should be expected in the $82.50-83.5 area. If that happens, you should be prepared for oil to close the gap at the start of this week.
In our view, traders should be prepared for the US trying to put pressure back on oil quotations, as it is an important tool to keep inflation and inflation expectations in check.
Nevertheless, a quicker development cannot be ruled out with another short squeeze in oil and a capitulation of the bears. After the price consolidates at the 200-day average, this scenario is worth considering, which would open a direct path to the $85-90 area.
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews two-month highs above 1.0950
EUR/USD has gathered bullish momentum and reached its highest level since early February above 1.0950 before retreating modestly. The persistent selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar following disappointing data releases fuels EUR/USD's rally on Tuesday.
GBP/USD tests 1.2500 after disappointing US data
GBP/USD has gained traction and climbed to the 1.2500 after having met resistance at that level earlier in the day. The US Dollar is having a difficult time finding demand after weaker-than-expected macroeconomic data releases, helping the pair stretch higher.
Gold surges to fresh multi-month highs above $2,020
Gold has extended its daily rally and touched its highest level in over a year above $2,020 on Tuesday. Dismal JOLTS Job Openings and Factory Orders data from the US triggered a fresh leg of USD selloff in the American session and provided a boost to XAU/USD.
Ethereum price coils ahead of Shapella, will Ethereum make an explosive move?
Ethereum price tackled resistance at the $1,800 level before climbing higher on April 3. With the Shapella upgrade fast approaching, analysts are eyeing the Ethereum network for an explosive move in ETH price.
AMC loses 24%, APE gains 18% following conversion settlement
AMC stock has lost nearly a quarter of its value in Tuesday's premarket following news late Monday that AMC had agreed to a binding settlement with shareholders over the creation of its APE Preferred Equity units.