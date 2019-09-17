After yesterday’s breakout in Crude Oil, closing up near 14%, the market gave back some of those gains as bearish comments trickled out throughout the day. Earlier in the day, Saudi sources reported that Saudi oil output will return to normal levels quicker than initially assumed. Later towards the close, a Aramco source said that Abqaiq processing plants be at normal capacity by the end of September. Light Crude Oil Futures closed down roughly 5.5% today as price briefly touched support at the highs from September 10th, trading as low as 58.50. However, trading at a prior high does mean that the gap in Crude Oil has been filled. In order to fill the gap, price must reach the prior price from before the gap at 54.58, which in this case is Fridays close.
The 58.50 low in Crude Oil also marketed support at the 38.2% retracement level from the low on August 7th to yesterdays highs.
Support below arrives at the previously mentioned days lows and 38.2% retracement at 58.50. Next support is near 57, which is the 50% retracement and horizontal support. Below that support is 56.20, which is the 50 Day Moving Average and Trendline Support (see Daily chart above). Horizontal resistance comes in at 61.50, Next resistance is yesterday’s highs at 63.38.
Tomorrows price action in Crude Oil can still be volatile as more comments are released regarding the attacks. On a separate note, the much anticipated FOMC rate meeting is also tomorrow. Watch for comments in the statement and the Q&A regarding China, growth, and a global manufacturing slowdown. Any comments in these areas many also move the price of Crude Oil.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds on to daily gains ahead of Fed
The EUR/USD pair finished Tuesday at around 1.1070 after falling below 1.1000, as speculative interest gets ready for the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. EUR underpinned by a better market mood.
GBP/USD rallies past 1.2500, reaches fresh multi-week highs
The GBP/USD pair settled around the 1.2500 figure, getting a boost from easing demand for the greenback following relief news related to the crude oil market. Brexit uncertainty continues as the UK Supreme Court decides on PM Johnson’s Parliament suspension.
USD/JPY drops back to recent range after hitting fresh 6-week highs
The USD/JPY pair spiked to 108.35, reaching the highest intraday level since August 1st and then pulled back to the 108.15/20 area.
Saudi Arabia's oil output to be fully back online in next 2-3 weeks
Citing two sources briefed on the Saudi oil operations, Reuters reported that Saudi Arabia's oil output would return to normal levels quicker than initially thought.
Gold struggles to find direction, trades in tight range near critical $1,500 handle
The XAU/USD pair struggling to make a decisive move on Tuesday and continues to trade in a relatively tight range around the $1,500 handle.