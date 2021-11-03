With the OPEC+ meeting on Thursday, oil looks to be in a corrective phase, as pressure is on for cruder. Are we looking at bearish winds ahead?

Crude oil prices have started their corrective wave, as we are approaching the monthly OPEC+ group meeting on Thursday, with some market participants now considering the eventuality of a larger-than-expected rise in production.

US API weekly crude oil stock

Inventory levels of US crude oil, gasoline, and distillates stocks, American Petroleum Institute (API) via Investing.com

Regarding the API figures published Tuesday, the increase in crude inventories (with 3.594 million barrels versus 1.567 million barrels expected) implies weaker demand and is normally bearish for crude prices.

Meanwhile, in the United States, the average price of fuel stabilized on Tuesday after several weeks of increase, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA), however, that’s 60% higher than a year ago.

Chart – WTI Crude Oil (CLZ21) Futures (December contract, 4H chart)

In summary, we are now getting some context on how the oil market might develop in the forthcoming days, with some crucial events to monitor as they could have a strong impact on the energy markets, and particularly on the supply side.

My entry levels for Natural Gas were triggered on Monday (Nov.1), and I’m updating my WTI Crude Oil projections.

