AUDJPY first support at 9590/80. Longs need stops below 9565. Targets: 9660, 9710

Better support at 9495/80. Longs need stops below 9560. Targets: 9530, 9580.

EURJPY support at 153.75/65. Longs need stops below 153.45. Targets: 154.25, 154.75.

USDJPY higher as expected last week.

First support at 140.90/80. Longs need stops below 140.65.

Targets: 141.20, 141.80.

Better support at 140.20/00. Longs need stops below 139.80.

Targets: 140.70, 141.20.

 

The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.

