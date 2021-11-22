Polish real economy data for October and Croatian flash 3Q21 GDP release will dominate this week’s releases in the region. Industrial production growth should have remained solid, at close to 7.3% y/y, despite the negative calendar effect. Supply-side bottlenecks have only had a limited impact on the performance of Polish manufacturing thus far. Price pressures in the industry are elevated and October should be no exception – with PPI growth seen at 10.8% y/y. Polish retail sales growth may be just shy of 12% year-on-year, though given the high inflation, this would present further easing of retail trade in real terms. Moreover, good news could arrive from the labor market front, as unemployment rate likely eased a bit to 5.5%. Apart from Poland, all eyes will be on the Croatian GDP release which should indicate brisk growth of 12% y/y in 3Q21. Supported by a very favorable summer tourist season, merchandise exports and domestic consumption, this should thus bode well for the full-year 2021 GDP performance. Slovakia will also join this week’s list of releases, with its producer price index for last month. Continuing demand pressures and supply-side problems likely pushed up PPI growth to 9% y/y.

FX market developments

Over the course of the week, the US dollar moved to a 16-month high of 1.13 vs. the EUR, supported by increased global uncertainty, the worsening pandemic situation (especially in Europe) and market bets that the Fed and other major central banks will start to normalize monetary policy earlier than expected, while the ECB will keep its accommodative stance. The global market selloff weighed on all CEE currencies at the end of the week. The Czech koruna depreciated sharply toward 25.40 vs. the EUR, while the Polish zloty hit a 12-year low at 4.69 vs. the EUR. In the case of the zloty, geopolitical risks related to tensions on the Polish-Belarusian border and the ongoing conflict with the EU, as well as the melting current account surplus and unclear monetary policy outlook, are adding to the weakening pressures. The Hungarian forint remained volatile. While the Hungarian central bank increased the key rate in line with expectations by 30bp to 2.1%, it also raised the one-week depo rate by as much as 70bp to 2.5%, making the monetary policy toolkit again very complex and hard to forecast. With adjustment of the one-week deposit rate (at weekly tenders on Thursdays), the MNB will react to exchange rate developments and swings in global risk aversion.

Bond market developments

While government bond yields slightly declined last week on global markets, two CEE countries experienced pretty steep yield increases. The mid part of the HGBs yield curve increased 60bp w/w in reaction to the 30bp and 70bp respective hikes of the base rate and 1-week deposit rate delivered last week. The reaction at the long end was less pronounced, partially supported by the continued QE and partially by the belief that the central bank seems to be committed to taming inflation. It may happen that the HGBs yield curve could become inverted, similarly to Czechia. The opposite situation happened on the Polish market, where the yield curve moved up, especially at the long end (+40bp w/w), as the central bank lags behind regional peers in fighting inflation. While 2Y POLGBs and CZBGs offer about the same yield (2.9%), the spread on 10Y bonds widened to 70bp (a one-year high). This week, Romania will reopen ROMGBs 2026, 2027, 2036, Serbia will sell SERBGBs 2033 and Hungary will offer T-bills on top of regular bond auctions.

