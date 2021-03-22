In what can only be described as a stunning turn of events, traders no longer view the COVID-19 pandemic as the biggest risk to their portfolio even as the virus continues to rage in many parts of the world. Instead, they now see Inflation as the biggest underlying risk.
Last week, the U.S Federal Reserve pledged to keep interest rate pinned near zero until 2023, despite concerns about rapidly increasing inflation. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell also said that the central bank will continue to provide stimulus to the economy 'for as long as it takes'.
The inflation debate is likely to continue this week as Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen make their first joint appearance before Congress to testify on pandemic relief and the economy.
So far, the Fed has ignored rising yields and played down the rapid rise in inflation, stating that any price acceleration will be temporary. But policy makers will have to address this problematic issue eventually before it snowballs into something they can no longer control.
Other key events that traders will be watching closely this week include; U.S Q4 GDP and the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation – PCE price data.
Where are prices heading next? Watch The Commodity Report now, for my latest price forecasts and predictions:
