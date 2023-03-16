A week is indeed a long time in global financial markets, and the calculus for central bank rate hikes has been dramatically altered by the SVB and Credit Suisse crises in recent days.
The market’s prior foregone conclusion of a 50-bps hike by the European Central Bank has been whittled down to a coin toss today. A 50bp hike may be too much for now, in light of the still-fragile sentiment surrounding the banking sector on both sides of the Atlantic.
The ECB’s dilemma pits consumer price stability against financial systemic stability, and markets will be attuned to where the ECB’s bias lies.
The central bank’s policy signals later today could serve as a canary in the coal mine, at least ahead of the Fed’s meeting next week, as contagion fears continue to permeate global financial markets.
Although Eurozone assets, including the bloc’s currency and equity markets, are finding relief in the fact that the SNB has come to Credit Suisse’s aid, traders and investors are still highly sensitive to the ECB’s current take on matters.
A hawkish 25bp hike today, suggesting that the ECB views this Credit Suisse crisis as transitory, could push EURUSD closer to 1.0690. Such a bullish move would have to be predicated on the belief that the ECB can extend its rate hike cycle and preserve its inflation-fighting credibility without incurring too much damage along the way.
However, a more cautious pause today would suggest that policymakers are now increasingly wary about financial stability risks, serving instead as a negative loop to drag the euro lower against its G10 peers.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.0600 on Credit Suisse relief, ECB in focus
EUR/USD is extending the recovery gains above 1.0600 in the European session. The pair is finding its feet amid a positive shift in the risk sentiment, as fears ebb over the Credit Suisse crisis. All eyes remain on the ECB rate hike decision for fresh trading direction.
GBP/USD re-attempts 1.2100 as risk flows return
GBP/USD is advancing to near 1.2100 in the early European morning. The US Dollar is losing ground amid a recovery in the risk sentiment, helped by encouraging news about Credit Suisse. Markets look forward to the ECB decision and the US data.
Gold grinds near $1,925 hurdle amid sluggish yields
Gold fades upside momentum despite recently bouncing off intraday low to $1,908 during early Thursday. The precious metal justifies the previous day’s failure to cross the $1,923 key hurdle while also taking clues from the market’s indecision amid looming fears of financial market distress.
SEC and CFTC at loggerheads over crypto jurisdictional rights
Whether a cryptocurrency is a ‘security’ or a ‘commodity’ is under debate amongst different regulatory bodies. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) thinks that all Proof-of-Stake tokens and digital assets should be treated as securities.
ECB Preview: Banking jitters give arguments for doves Premium
On Thursday, the European Central Bank (ECB) will announce its monetary policy decision at 13:15 GMT. Later, at 13:45 GMT, ECB President Christine Lagarde will deliver a press conference.