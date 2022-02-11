US Dollar: Mar '22 USD is Up at 95.875.
Energies: Mar '22 Crude is Up at 90.26.
Financials: The Mar '22 30 Year bond is Up 17 ticks and trading at 152.06.
Indices: The Mar '22 S&P 500 Emini ES contract is 90 ticks Lower and trading at 4475.00.
Gold: The Apr'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1827.60. Gold is 98 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Up which is not normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Higher which is correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Currently, all of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Nikkei and Singapore exchanges. All of Europe is trading Lower at this time.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations is out at 10 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Mortgage Delinquencies - tentative. This is Major.
-
Fed Monetary Policy Report - tentative. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 9:30 AM EST. The ZN hit a High around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9:30 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 30-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 plus ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Mar '22. The S&P contract is now Mar '22 as well. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Mar 2022 - 02/10/22
S&P - Mar 2022 - 02/10/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Thursday morning. The Dow traded Lower by 526 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Downside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday CPI and Core CPI was released, and it showed an annualized increase of 7.5% which is the highest in 40 years. This had an impact on the markets as we thought that it would. This is not good for a number of reasons. First, the Federal Reserve will raise rates to combat inflation. Who pays for that? The ultimate consumer as it will now increase borrowing costs for high ticket items. Second, Consumer Spending will slow down as people will be more cautious on how they spend their money. Food, clothing, gasoline, electricity, new and used cars are all increasing in price. Last year at the beginning of the pandemic "recovery" (if you wish to all it that) everyone assumed that higher prices would be temporary and that eventually, those higher prices would recede. I have long argued that wouldn't happen. Why? All companies took a hit during the pandemic and shutdowns of 2020. Those same companies are eager to make up for lost ground and once those companies get accustomed to higher profits brought on by higher prices, they are loath to give that up. Of course, they will claim supply chain problems, lack of trucking, etc., etc., etc. But in truth they want higher prices; after all many of them had to hire people at a higher rate of pay but truth be told with prices going as they are, $15 dollars an hour won't be a living wage for long. Want proof? Take a look at corporate earnings...
