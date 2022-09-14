US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 109.385.

Energies: Oct '22 Crude is Up at 87.31.

Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 131.24.

Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 84 ticks Higher and trading at 3971.25.

Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1714.50. Gold is 29 ticks Lower than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower. Currently Europe is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Milan and Spanish IBEX exchanges which are Higher.

Possible challenges to traders today

PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:40 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:40 AM and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:40 AM and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract remains is Sep' 22 for the time being. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

ZN - Dec 2022 - 09/13/22

S&P - Sep 2022 - 09/13/22

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and Gold were both trading Lower, and this usually reflects an Upside Day. The CPI data came out at 8:30 AM EST and this changed everything. The Dow dropped 1,276 points and the other indices lost ground too. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

So, the CPI or Consumer Price Index data was released at 8:30 AM EST yesterday and showed a tepid decline. It decreased from an annual rate of 8.5% to 8.3% for August. However, this wasn't enough to satisfy the markets as they know interest rates will remain High and the Fed will reiterate its hawkish stance. The markets suffered its most one day decline since June 2020. The Dow alone dropped nearly 1,300 points, the S&P dropped 178 and the Nasdaq was down 633. Today we have PPI and Core PPI, both of which are major and is a measure of what producers have to pay for components and raw materials.