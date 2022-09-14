US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Down at 109.385.
Energies: Oct '22 Crude is Up at 87.31.
Financials: The Dec '22 30 Year bond is Down 5 ticks and trading at 131.24.
Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 84 ticks Higher and trading at 3971.25.
Gold: The Dec'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1714.50. Gold is 29 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down, and Crude is Up which is normal, and the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher, and Crude is trading Higher which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is not correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower. Currently Europe is trading mainly Lower with the exception of the Milan and Spanish IBEX exchanges which are Higher.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 8:40 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 8:40 AM and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 8:40 AM and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about a dozen ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Dec '22. The S&P contract remains is Sep' 22 for the time being. I've changed the format to Renko Bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Dec 2022 - 09/13/22
S&P - Sep 2022 - 09/13/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets an Upside bias as the USD and Gold were both trading Lower, and this usually reflects an Upside Day. The CPI data came out at 8:30 AM EST and this changed everything. The Dow dropped 1,276 points and the other indices lost ground too. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is to the Upside.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
So, the CPI or Consumer Price Index data was released at 8:30 AM EST yesterday and showed a tepid decline. It decreased from an annual rate of 8.5% to 8.3% for August. However, this wasn't enough to satisfy the markets as they know interest rates will remain High and the Fed will reiterate its hawkish stance. The markets suffered its most one day decline since June 2020. The Dow alone dropped nearly 1,300 points, the S&P dropped 178 and the Nasdaq was down 633. Today we have PPI and Core PPI, both of which are major and is a measure of what producers have to pay for components and raw materials.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades near 1.0000 after US PPI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory near 1.0000 in the early American session on Wednesday. The data from the US showed that the annual PPI declined to 8.7% in August from 9.8% in July, making it difficult for the dollar to outperform its rivals.
GBP/USD holds above 1.1550 amid modest dollar weakness
GBP/USD gathered recovery momentum and climbed to the 1.1550 area on Wednesday. After the data from the US revealed that annual producer inflation expanded at a softer pace than expected in August, the dollar stays on the backfoot.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum, stays above $1,700
Gold continues to fluctuate in a relatively tight range above $1,700 on Wednesday. Despite the broad-based dollar weakness, the more than 1% increase witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield doesn't allow XAU/USD to gather momentum.
Bears overpower hopeful bulls, here’s what to expect next
Bitcoin price produced a steep correction after collecting the liquidity resting above Monday’s highs. Ethereum and Ripple also took massive hits as they accompanied BTC in its descent.