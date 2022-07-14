US Dollar: Sep '22 USD is Up at 108.260.
Energies: Aug '22 Crude is Down at 93.91.
Financials: The Sep '22 30 Year bond is Down 29 ticks and trading at 139.14.
Indices: The Sep '22 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 160 ticks Lower and trading at 3764.50.
Gold: The Aug'22 Gold contract is trading Down at 1714.00. Gold is 215 ticks Lower than its close.
Initial conclusion
This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Up, and Crude is Down which is not normal, but the 30-year Bond is trading Lower. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower, then the bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Lower, and Crude is trading Lower which is not correlated. Gold is trading Lower which is correlated with the US dollar trading Up. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Nikkei exchange which is Higher. Currently all of Europe is trading Lower.
Possible challenges to traders today
-
PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.
-
Unemployment Claims are out at 8:30AM EST. Major.
-
Natural Gas Storage is out at 10:30 AM EST. Major
-
FOMC Waller Speaks at 11 AM EST. This is Major.
Treasuries
Traders, please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 year (ZB) to the 10 year (ZN). They work exactly the same.
We've elected to switch gears a bit and show correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and the S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's, and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.
Yesterday the ZN made its move at around 10 AM EST. The ZN hit a Low at around that time and the S&P moved Lower shortly thereafter. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 10 AM EST and the S&P moved Lower at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a Low at around 10 AM EST and the S&P was moving Lower shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Long opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sep '22. The S&P contract is also Sep' 22 as well. The front months are now Sep' 22. I've changed the format to Heikin-Ashi such that it may be more apparent and visible.
Charts courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform
ZN - Sep 2022 - 07/13/22
S&P - Sep 2022 - 07/13/22
Bias
Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we didn't see much in the way of correlation Wednesday morning. The USD was up and the bonds were down. The markets veered to the downside as the Dow dropped 208 points and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.
Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.
Commentary
Yesterday the CPI data came out at 8:30 AM EST and it set the tone for the remainder of the trading session. It seems CPI is at 9.1% which is at the highest level in 41 years. The last time it was at this level Ronald Reagan was in office, interest rates hovered at around 13% and the Reaganomics recession was about to commence. That recession was marked with a 9% unemployment rate across the country and many firms reverted to a 4-day work week. If anyone thinks that the Federal Reserve will remain passive about this. Think again. Our take is we will start seeing one percentage point rate hikes to slow down inflation. Sadly, this could have been avoided had the Fed been more proactive a year ago. Everyone thought that the price increases were temporary, but they underestimated Corporate America's thirst for profits and revenue. What could the Fed have done then? They could have given out small incremental raises so as to signal to Corporate America to be mindful of allowing price increases. Greenspan did the same in the 1990's and was knighted by the British government. I don't think anyone today will be so fortunate.
Trading performance displayed herein is hypothetical. The following Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) disclaimer should be noted.
Hypothetical performance results have many inherent limitations, some of which are described below. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those shown.
In fact, there are frequently sharp differences between hypothetical performance results and the actual results subsequently achieved by any particular trading program. One of the limitations of hypothetical performance trading results is that they are generally prepared with the benefit of hindsight.
In addition, hypothetical trading does not involve financial risk, and no hypothetical trading record can completely account for the impact of financial risk in actual trading. For example, the ability to withstand losses or to adhere to a particular trading program in spite of trading losses are material points which can also adversely affect actual trading results.
There are numerous other factors related to the markets in general or to the implementation of any specific trading program which cannot be fully accounted for in the preparation of hypothetical performance results and all of which can adversely affect actual trading results.
Trading in the commodities markets involves substantial risk and YOU CAN LOSE A LOT OF MONEY, and thus is not appropriate for everyone. You should carefully consider your financial condition before trading in these markets, and only risk capital should be used.
In addition, these markets are often liquid, making it difficult to execute orders at desired prices. Also, during periods of extreme volatility, trading in these markets may be halted due to so-called “circuit breakers” put in place by the CME to alleviate such volatility. In the event of a trading halt, it may be difficult or impossible to exit a losing position.
