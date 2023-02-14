The incoming US CPI data is set to provide a major steer for markets still gripped by the Fed’s ongoing battle against inflation. Risk assets have been reluctant to make sizeable moves of late, as they brace for what could be a blowout January inflation report following blockbuster jobs figures from the same month.
Should the inflation data remain elevated and defy the Fed’s 450bps of interest rate hikes thus far, CPI weighting and methodology changes notwithstanding, that might prompt policymakers to raise rates even more. A major repricing for a higher US rates peak is likely to extend the dollar’s rebound while unwinding more of the year-to-date gains seen in risk assets.
On the other hand, further moderation in consumer prices should give more license for the likes of stocks, gold, and even cryptos, to keep fighting the Fed’s hawkish narrative. However, riskier assets may only receive the all-clear to march sustainably higher once the Fed can officially pause this rate hike cycle, which could open the door to the idea of an eventual dovish pivot.
Disclaimer:This written/visual material is comprised of personal opinions and ideas. The content should not be construed as containing any type of investment advice and/or a solicitation for any transactions. It does not imply an obligation to purchase investment services, nor does it guarantee or predict future performance. FXTM, its affiliates, agents, directors, officers or employees do not guarantee the accuracy, validity, timeliness or completeness of any information or data made available and assume no liability for any loss arising from any investment based on the same.
Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 90% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
EUR/USD recaptures 1.0750 ahead of US CPI
EUR/USD Is picking up fresh bids to extend gains above 1.0750 in the European session. Broad US Dollar weakness is aiding the upside in the pair, as investors remain cautious ahead of the all-important US CPI release.
GBP/USD rises toward 1.2200 as focus shifts to US CPI
GBP/USD has gathered bullish momentum and climbed toward 1.2200 in the European trading hours. The data from the UK showed that ILO Unemployment Rate remained unchanged at 3.7% in December while annual wage inflation, ex-bonus, rose to 6.7%. US CPI is next in focus.
Gold clings to gains above $1,860, focus remains on US CPI report
Gold price attracts some buying on Tuesday and recovers a major part of the previous day's slide to the $1,850 level, or its lowest level since January 6. Gold sticks to modest gains through the first half of the European session.
Bitcoin holders brace for impact as BTC correlation with stocks increases ahead of US CPI release
Bitcoin holders are watching Tuesday’s US CPI data release with renewed focus as the correlation between crypto and tech stocks climbs to 0.74.
US Consumer Price Index Preview: US Dollar vulnerable to violent crash, every 0.1% in Core CPI matters Premium
Clunkers are causing calamity – at least for stock markets, which have clung to Manheim's report about the costs of used vehicles to fear robust inflation figures. The US CPI report has been the No. 1 market mover in 2022. The new year is no different.