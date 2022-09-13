In today's live stream, Mike shares his experience of Best of Breeds and Patience on a Big Red Day. He share his portfolio Live today. Coach says, "Let the dust settle."
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD under pressure could retest 0.6700 support
The AUD/USD pair came under pressure, losing more than 2% on the day courtesy of renewed fears about inflation in the US. Risk-off impulses sent US equities tumbling between 3.52% and 5.00%. The AUD/USD could retest September lows at the 0.6700 area.
EUR/USD falls deeper below parity as investors assess US inflation data
The EUR/USD turned sharply lower on Tuesday, erasing three days of gains and fell to the parity area. The pair pulled back from three-week highs to the lowest level since Thursday following US inflation data that triggered a rally of the US dollar across the board. Stocks and Treasuries tumbled after the numbers.
Gold threatens $1,700 as dollar's rally continues
Gold fell sharply on Tuesday, losing over 1.3% on the day and briefly dipping below the $1,700 support level amid a stronger dollar. US consumer prices handily beat expectations, according to the Labor Department report, underlying inflation picked up amid rising costs for rents and healthcare.
Ethereum bulls fold before the Merge, but this is why ETH price pullback isn’t a bad thing
ETH is giving up on its bid for a pre-Merge rally amid concerns over rising inflation. The token exchanges hands slightly above $1,600, with losses expected to close below the same level today. This pullback might give investors another chance to catch an anticipated Merge-triggered bullish breakout.
AAPL soars on iPhone 14 sales
Apple began the week strongly when it dragged the main indices higher as the tech and overall market leader powered ahead by nearly 4%. By the close Apple reached $163.43.