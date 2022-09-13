Investors have fled for the exits again today following the US inflation reading this afternoon.

Ocado warning bedevils FTSE

“Ocado’s words this morning about a weakening of spending by consumers hit the supermarket’s share price hard as might be expected, but it has taken its toll on a host of other firms whose performance depends on shoppers splashing the cash. Tesco, JD Sports and Next are all down too, although of course losses accelerated in the wake of the 180-degree turn in US stocks following the inflation figure.”

Stocks slump in wake of US CPI figure

“Today’s above-expectations CPI figure has dashed hopes of a more dovish Fed, and seems to have brought the rally of the past few sessions to an end. Dip-buying momentum had been gathering pace, but with prices back on an upward trajectory the mood has turned decidedly sour. A 75bps hike is back on the cards as the most likely outcome at the next FOMC get-together, and as a result the market is back to selling equities and buying the dollar.”