Investors have fled for the exits again today following the US inflation reading this afternoon.
Ocado warning bedevils FTSE
“Ocado’s words this morning about a weakening of spending by consumers hit the supermarket’s share price hard as might be expected, but it has taken its toll on a host of other firms whose performance depends on shoppers splashing the cash. Tesco, JD Sports and Next are all down too, although of course losses accelerated in the wake of the 180-degree turn in US stocks following the inflation figure.”
Stocks slump in wake of US CPI figure
“Today’s above-expectations CPI figure has dashed hopes of a more dovish Fed, and seems to have brought the rally of the past few sessions to an end. Dip-buying momentum had been gathering pace, but with prices back on an upward trajectory the mood has turned decidedly sour. A 75bps hike is back on the cards as the most likely outcome at the next FOMC get-together, and as a result the market is back to selling equities and buying the dollar.”
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops below part as dollar rally continues
EUR/USD extended its daily slide and dropped below parity during the American session on Tuesday. The dollar continues to gather strength following the hot August inflation data. Additionally, the intense flight to safety provides an additional boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD continues to push lower toward 1.1500
GBP/USD suffered large losses and continued to fall toward 1.1500 during the American trading hours on Tuesday. The data from the US showed that the annual Core CPI jumped to 6.3% in August from 5.9% in July, triggering a strong dollar rally.
Gold closes in on $1,700 on surging US yields
After having dropped below $1,700, gold staged a rebound but failed to gather momentum. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield rising more than 2% on the day above 3.4%, XAU/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and started to push lower toward $1,700.
Ethereum bulls fold before the Merge, but this is why ETH price pullback isn’t a bad thing
ETH is giving up on its bid for a pre-Merge rally amid concerns over rising inflation. The token exchanges hands slightly above $1,600, with losses expected to close below the same level today. This pullback might give investors another chance to catch an anticipated Merge-triggered bullish breakout.
AAPL soars on iPhone 14 sales
Apple began the week strongly when it dragged the main indices higher as the tech and overall market leader powered ahead by nearly 4%. By the close Apple reached $163.43.