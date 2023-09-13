Dale covers USDJPY, SPX and Yields.
EUR/USD lacks direction following US CPI
EUR/USD hovers near 1.0750 after experiencing fluctuations in response to the release of US consumer inflation data, which largely aligned with expectations. The US Dollar is exhibiting mixed results. Attention now shifts to the ECB meeting.
GBP/USD eyes 1.2500 after US inflation data
The US Dollar weakened following the release of US inflation data that mainly met expectations. GBP/USD dropped to fresh three-month lows at 1.2433 and then rebounded rising toward 1.2500.
Gold drops to fresh weekly lows after US CPI, rebounds from near $1,900
US CPI rose 0.6% in August, matching expectations. The US Dollar initially appreciated across the board and quickly lost momentum. XAU/USD dropped to $1,905, the lowest since August 5, then trimmed losses.
Chainlink price recovers with rising development activity in LINK
Chainlink network’s development has pushed the altcoin into the ranks of the top four assets by the highest activity, according to crypto intelligence tracker Santiment.
Heightened speculation of an ECB hike tomorrow fails to lend the Euro support
The USD is trading with a firmer bias against all the G10 currencies ahead today's August US CPI report. Even increased speculation that the ECB will hike rates tomorrow has failed to lift the euro, while a larger than expected contraction in the UK's July GDP pushed sterling briefly through last week's lows.