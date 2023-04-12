Share:

Outlook: Today we get the Bank of Canada (Iikely a continuing pause), the most recent Fed minutes, and US CPI. The Fed uses the PCE inflation gauge, not the CPI, but never mind. They certainly look at it.

CPI is the critical factor for altering the thinking about what the Fed will do, currently at one more hike in May and then a series of cuts starting in October. This, despite CPI expected at 5.1-5.2% from 6% but core CPI the same or a little higher at 5.5-5.6%. In other words, the market thinks the Fed will not keep its word to stay higher for longer until inflation hits the 2% target. The Fed is lying, or misleading, or will chicken out.

As noted above, from among the comments from the regional Fed presidents, we are most impressed by new Chicago Fed Goolsbee, who is the most qualified economist of the lot. He called for “prudence and patience” in judging whether we get a credit crunch. Also, “We should gather further data and be careful about raising rates too aggressively until we see how much work the headwinds are doing for us in getting down inflation.”

If CPI comes in as expected, the stock market can breathe a sigh of relief, not that it’s all that worried right now (futures up, VIX steady). A reading above the forecast is likely to wreak havoc, while below the forecast brings a rally.

Before getting into some ideas about CPI, let’s revisit PCE and core PCE, the data the Fed actually uses. Here is the most recent chart from FRED, which will be updated to include Q1 this year sometime soon (the release calendar is a nightmare). This version is the quarterly rate annualized, and it’s 4.4% as of the end of Q4 2022. So, the Fed funds rate high-end is already a tad above this inflation rate, as is its wont.

Those seeking to find inflation already lower than headline numbers, for some time now we have been seeing commentary to the effect that ex-shelter, inflation is actually already at well under 2%. We complained that taking a one-month reading and multiplying by 12 is not the statistically correct way to arrive at any decent forecast. Yes, housing prices are falling, and dramatically in some places (like San Francisco), but the normal lag for the effect to be seen in the CPI is about 18 months. We are not there yet.

It can be pretty hard to find “inflation less shelter” but we can come close with the St. Louis Fed charts here. Urban inflation less shelter is not a useful chart because it’s an index. By our calculation, after a dip in December, the rate went back up by about 1% by Feb. See the second chart that validates our arithmetic.

The third chart is more interesting. Unfortunately it excludes food, too, which is up 9.5% y/y as of Feb. Also excluded is energy, which has been artificially tamped down by Strategic Stockpile sales and other measures. Anyway, the FRED chart shows inflation excluding food, energy and shelter at 5.11% as of Feb. This is only a tiny amount less than 5.2% consensus forecast and don’t neglect that word “sticky.”

Given the long time lag for falling shelter costs to hit the headline, this implies we are in for a long slog of CPI and core remaining near 5% for several more months. Even 3-month annualized, it’s 3.96%. It’s only if you go to “per cent change at annual rate” that you get a happy 0.455% rate on sticky inflation less food, energy and shelter. As noted, we disapprove of showing data this way because it’s so misleading–and the numbers jump around all over the place. You could get a far higher or lower number by multiplication of any of these data points.

As we complain quite often, you can cherry pick the data to show just about anything you are seeking. Do we prefer many more months of sticky core CPI or do we like the core PCE version that is so promising? We are going with the “many more months” but that runs contrary to the market consensus and it’s true that the market nudges and boosts and generally influences the Fed (we hesitate to say “lead”).

To give those expecting rate cuts by the fall, it’s not inconceivable that the Fed could or would modify its benchmarks to “inflation ex shelter” in the PCE version, but if so, they really need to disclose it to us first. It would be weird for the Fed to use “inflation less shelter” as the decision benchmark without telling us ahead of time.

Forecast: A merging of the Fed’s “higher for longer” stance and the market’s expectations for a cut later this year can conceivably be had if inflation falls more than forecast, even if you have to stretch the data by naming some measure other than year-over-year or excluding something big like housing. Not that the commentators and pundits want to please the Fed–we have the same dismissive attitude as before. But the divergence in the narrative is getting itchy. If we do indeed get a dip in CPI that is more than expected, or if core does not rise, as expected, that would contribute to the risk-on attitude already in evidence and is a dollar-negative.

Tidbit: The latest World Economic Outlook from the IMF is out now and getting a lot of attention. In a nutshell, we are all going to hell in a handbasket. World growth, and that includes the faster-growing EM’s, will be a lousy 2.8% (from 2.9% in Jan and 3.4% a year ago). In fact, the next 5 years will be about 3% pa, the worst forecast since 1990. “A hard landing – particularly for advanced economies – has become a much larger risk. The fog around the world economic outlook has thickened.”

We can’t forget those dimwitted banks who didn’t believe the Fed would raise rates. The unrealized losses could still have a significant impact on the economy via a credit crunch. If things get really bad, that growth estimate could contract to 1%. Contributing to gloom is China not picking up all that well after re-opening, and the ongoing Ukraine war.

Just to be contrarian, what if the war gets ended later this year and everybody and his brother starts contributing to reconstruction, driving up manufacturing and raising commodity prices, etc. How can such a scenario not be (reasonably) included in the IMF’s scenario book? This is not to say the IMF is wrong. It is to say that forecasting is really hard, especially about the future, as Yogi says. Look what happened after WW II. Not only did the US thrive resoundingly, it had enough to send $13 billion in the Marshall Plan (after $400 million to Greece and Turkey separately) so that within four years, Europe’s big six countries were self-sufficient again. That’s $164.89 million in today’s money. A noble effort, but also one specifically designed to prevent Russia from taking over. (Don’t forget that the UK didn’t finish paying off debt to the US and Canada until December 2006, so it’s not all roses. Nobody knows if Germany and Japan ever did complete paying reparations, and that’s what we should expect of Russia this time, too.)

Again, how about if China does invade Taiwan and start a war or something that is war in all but name. Again, stock up on defense industry equities and commodities. Bottom line, we are deeply skeptical about forecasts out as far as 3-5 years. For all we know, some new energy source will come along that is eco-friendly and amazingly cheap. Or the US really does have a civil war and a chunk of it hives off to become a white supremist nation, causing mad amount of relocations. We could go on.

This is an excerpt from “The Rockefeller Morning Briefing,” which is far larger (about 10 pages). The Briefing has been published every day for over 25 years and represents experienced analysis and insight. The report offers deep background and is not intended to guide FX trading. Rockefeller produces other reports (in spot and futures) for trading purposes.

To get a two-week trial of the full reports plus traders advice for only $3.95. Click here!