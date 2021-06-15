Global developments
US yields have spiked 4-5bps at the longer end. The US Dollar has been steady against majors overnight. Dow ended with a minor cut while S&P ended with modest gains. Nasdaq was the outperformer, gaining 0.7%. US May Retail sales PPI and Industrial Production data due today.
Domestic developments
Consumer prices rose 6.3% in May yoy against expected 5.4% and 4.29% in April. Wholesale prices rose 12.94% yoy against expectations of 13.4%.
Equities
Equities staged a recovery intraday to end in the green. Adani group stocks too recovered intraday after 3 FPI accounts' dealings were reported to have been frozen on suspicion of the Ultimate Beneficial Owner was. The company denied any account having been frozen. Nifty ended at a new record high at 15811. The Nifty outperformed the broader market. The Volatility index (fear index) is now at pre-pandemic levels i.e. lowest levels since March'2020.
Bonds
Domestic bonds are likely to react to the elevated May CPI print. We may see the yields rise by 4-5bps across the curve. Rs 13100cr SDL auction will be in focus today. We are also likely to see OIS getting paid. The RBI may now have to consider withdrawing surplus liquidity from the banking system in tranches. This may see money market rates inch higher.
USD/INR
The Rupee weakened yesterday to end at 73.26. Nationalized banks were bidding up spot and paying forwards. 1y forward ended at 4.64% (340p).
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks towards 73.50. Importers are advised to cover through forwards on dips towards 72.50. The 3M range for USDINR is 72.50 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.00 – 76.50.
