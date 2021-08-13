Global developments
Yields on US treasuries are 1-2bps higher across the curve and the Dollar is stronger after US jobless claims fell for the third straight week and US PPI came in higher than expected. The pound has been particularly weak after June industrial and manufacturing production data came in weaker than expected. China has released a blueprint of how it intends to develop regulations over the next 5 years to strengthen national security, deal with monopolies and regulate technology. This indicates that the crackdown we have seen in the recent past (on technology, gaming, insurance, Edutech companies) is not a one-off.
Domestic developments
Consumer prices rose 5.59% yoy in July compared to expectations of 5.72%, primarily on account of moderation in food inflation. The core inflation however continues to remain sticky. The IIP rebounded 5.7% MoM in June (13.6% yoy), reflecting the impact of several state lockdowns coming to an end in that period. The IIP too reflects the recent strength that had been seen in high-frequency indicators.
Equities
The Nifty gained 0.5% yesterday to end at 16364. Midcaps and Small-cap stocks recovered and outperformed on BSE clarification regarding the add-on price band framework. While the US indices ended flat, Asian equity indices are trading in the red.
Bonds
Rates ended 4-5bps lower with 3y and 5y OIS ending at 4.73% and 5.25% respectively. We may see a rally in bonds today on account of the lower than expected CPI print.
USD/INR
The Rupee opened stronger, in line with USD weakness but traded a very narrow 74.24-74.34 range intraday. Forwards came off further with a 1y forward yield dropping to 4.22%.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover a part of their near-term exposure on upticks toward 74.90. Importers are advised to cover through options. The 3M range for USDINR is 73.20 – 75.50 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
This report has been prepared by IFA Global. IFA Global shall not be in any way responsible for any loss or damage that may arise to any person from any inadvertent error in the information contained in this report. IFA Global nor any of directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be held liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. No liability whatsoever is accepted for any loss arising (whether direct or consequential) from any use of the information contained in this report. This statement, prepared specifically at the addressee(s) request is for information contained in this statement. All market prices, service taxes and other levies are subject to change without notice. Also the value, income, appreciation, returns, yield of any of the securities or any other financial instruments mentioned in this statement are based on current market conditions and as per the last details available with us and subject to change. The levels and bases of, and reliefs from, taxation can change. The securities / units / other instruments mentioned in this report may or may not be live at the time of statement generation. Please note, however, that some data has been derived from sources that we believe to be reliable but is not guaranteed. Please review this information for accuracy as IFA Global cannot be responsible for omitted or misstated data. IFA Global is not liable for any delay in the receipt of this statement. This information is strictly confidential and is being furnished to you solely for your information. This information should not be reproduced or redistributed or passed on directly or indirectly in any form to any other person or published, copied, in whole or in part, for any purpose. This report is not directed or intended for distribution to, or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law, regulation or which would subject IFA Global to any registration or licensing requirements within such jurisdiction. The information given in this report is as of the date of this report and there can be no assurance that future results or events will be consistent with this information. IFA Global reserves the right to make modifications and alterations to this statement as may be required from time to time. However, IFA Global is under no obligation to update or keep the information current. Nevertheless, IFA Global is committed to providing independent and transparent information to its client and would be happy to provide any information in response to specific client queries. Neither IFA Global nor any of its directors, employees, agents or representatives shall be liable for any damages whether direct, indirect, special or consequential including lost revenue or lost profits that may arise from or in connection with the use of the information. The information provided in these report remains, unless otherwise stated, the copyright of IFA Global. All layout, design, original artwork, concepts and other Intellectual Properties, remains the property and copyright IFA Global and may not be used in any form or for any purpose whatsoever by any party without the express written permission of the copyright holders.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with highs below 1.1750 as US dollar eases
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar retreats with the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. US Consumer Sentiment awaited.
GBP/USD flirts with 13-day low as Brexit, coronavirus jitters combat USD pullback
GBP/USD is trading better bid above 1.3800 amid a broadly softer US dollar. Mixed UK economic data, Delta covid variant fears and Fed’s tapering expectations weigh on the higher-yielding currency, the pound. Focus on US Consumer Sentiment.
Gold eases towards $1750 despite weaker US dollar
Gold price is struggling to hold at higher levels. Although the downside appears cushioned, courtesy of the retreat in the US Treasury yields and the dollar, as the risk sentiment remains weighed down by the rapid spread of the Delta covid variant and China’s regulatory curbs.
Chainlink oracles go live on Arbitrum One as LINK price eyes 16% retracement
Chainlink price has been on an uptrend despite the slow climb and massive consolidation. The recent upswing pierced a critical resistance level but failed to flip it into a support barrier. This move indicates a lack of willingness to surge.
US Consumer Sentiment Preview: Payrolls, inflation and the pandemic
The outlook of US consumers should be little changed in August as jobs and inflation compete with Covid cases for the attention of vacationing Americans. Consumer Sentiment from the University of Michigan is forecast to be 81.2 this month, as it was in July.