Market movers today

US retail sales for September will give more info on the state of the US consumer. While consumption of goods has slowed in volume terms, nominal sales are still quite robust. Consensus is for a rise of 0.3% m/m in core sales (control group) up from 0.0% m/m in August.

US University of Michigan consumer confidence for October is also due out. It has rebounded a bit in recent months from a low level supported by a decline in gasoline prices. The 5-10 year inflation expectations index will also be in focus. It has declined in the past couple of months to 2.7% after hitting 3.1% in June.

On Sunday China kicks of the 20th National Congress of CPC with President Xi Jinping reading out the Work Report, see also Research China - Four key questions on 20th National Congress of the CPC, 13 October.

The 60 second overview

UK budgets: GBP was the big winner during yesterday's session. EUR/GBP broke firmly below 0.87 to levels not seen since the announcement of the mini-budget. The move follows the mounting pressure from Conservative MPs for Truss to scrap further elements of the fiscal package, namely the GBP 17bn corporate tax cut. Markets took this as a clear positive for the UK economy. Likewise, on the final days of the BoE purchasing program the central bank bought GBP 4.7bn of gilts in Thursday's auction, which markets took as a sign that pension funds were taking advantage of the facility. In the near-term, we continue to expect high volatility in the cross amid crucial BoE meetings and budget presentation.

Inflation is still here: Yesterday, the US CPI data came in stronger than expected. Initially, USD strengthened, yields moved higher and equities sold off. This was reversed in a way that only the reaction in yields was left standing by the end of the day. However, nonetheless, there seems to be little evidence in favor of inflation coming down and economists as well as markets do seem to continue to view the peak in CPI as being closer than the data suggest. As such and in line with the market reaction, the short-term volatility remains high.

Equities: U-turn might be the word of the week or simply just volatility. Equities sharply higher yesterday after two U-turns in the European cash trading session and a very strong US session. Reasons for all the flip-flopping being news on two of most important market drives right now, US inflation and UK politics. In US Dow +2.9%, S&P 500 +2.6%, Nasdaq +2.2% and Russell 2000 +2.4%. Not much difference between the indices as the relief risk-on dominated and this was not a question of stock picking. That being said, banks led the gains in the US with the industry 5.4% higher ahead of the big reporting day today, including Morgan Stanley, JP. Morgan, Citi and Wells Fargo. The rally has carried over to Asia this morning with strong advances. Nikkei 225 is 3.5% higher at times of writing. US and European futures are higher as well.

FI: The US CPI data released came in modestly higher than expected and 75bp seems to be a done deal at the next FOMC meeting. Hence, there was an initial significant negative reaction in the 10Y Treasuries, where the yield increased more than 15bp, before falling back and ending the day 5bp higher. However, 2Y Treasuries ended the day some 18bp higher given the expectations for more frontloading by the Federal Reserve. There was a big rally in Gilts as there are more speculations that PM Truss is preparing to skip more of the tax cuts. This had a positive spill-over effect to the EGB market, where the curves flattened dramatically.

FX: The post-inflation equity rally sent benign risk signals into FX as well, with EUR/USD trading close to 0.98. EUR/SEK is back below 11 once again, more in line with the turnaround in risk sentiment than the domestic inflation figure earlier in the session. The biggest winner in Scandi space is undoubtedly NOK, with EUR/NOK closing in at 10.30, and NOK/SEK at 1.0650, up from 1.02 in just ten trading sessions. GBP was also among the winners, but we expect volatility to remain high amid the political uncertainty in UK.

Credit: Credit markets continued the trend seen over the past three days, being wider throughout most of the day, only to finish tighter over the last hours of trading. Yesterday credit took its cue from a late rally in equities in spite of US CPI numbers sending hawkish central bank signals. ITraxx main tightened 2.5bp while Xover narrowed by 15bp.

Nordic macro

Swedish political news: Press conference with the moderates, L, KD and Sweden Democrats today at 10.00 CET just before the deadline for the Moderates' leader to form a government at 11.00. If the parties have reached a conclusion, a PM vote in parliament could be held during Monday.