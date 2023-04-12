S&P 500 consolidated, but markets still favored bullish resolution to today‘s CPI, which I told you about with plenty of advance warning – be it Sunday or today European morning. Sure enough there still more to squeeze in this bear market rally, I confirmed before the CPI release. I also wrote that the Fed would as a result be challenged to back off from tightening, and the data release aftermath confirms that.
The actual 5.0% YoY headline CPI (core of course unmoved and sticky) provides plenty of bullish cover. USD is to still remain on the defensive (for now), and gold with silver would welcome that most. Still, this isn‘t yet time for a meaningful correction in precious metals – and likewise crude oil is to remain fairly well bid. At the moment, copper is most sensitive to the deteriorating economic prospects.
I didn‘t even bring up the bearish targets (applicable to medium-term as at least this week is still a bullish one) yesterday – after closing midpoint between 4,115 and 4,160s resistance, I‘ve prepared you for 4,160s to be thoroughly challenged, and here we are. The buyers don‘t look to be done, and can think about 4,188 target at their convenience (those are the key words here – at their convenience) (chart courtesy of www.stockcharts.com), which would of course coincide with more real asset upside (all at the expense of the dollar).
All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.
