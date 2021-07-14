US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.700.

Energies: Aug '21 Crude is Down at 74.70.

Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 15 ticks and trading at 161.29.

Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 9 ticks Higher and trading at 4363.50.

Gold: The Aug'21 Gold contract is trading Up at 1813.90. Gold is 40 ticks Higher than its close.

Initial conclusion

This is not a correlated market. The dollar is Down- and Crude is Down- which is not normal but the 30 year Bond is trading Higher. The Financials should always correlate with the US dollar such that if the dollar is lower then bonds should follow and vice-versa. The S&P is Higher (fractionally) and Crude is trading Lower which is correlated. Gold is trading Higher which is correlated with the US dollar trading Down. I tend to believe that Gold has an inverse relationship with the US Dollar as when the US Dollar is down, Gold tends to rise in value and vice-versa. Think of it as a seesaw, when one is up the other should be down. I point this out to you to make you aware that when we don't have a correlated market, it means something is wrong. As traders, you need to be aware of this and proceed with your eyes wide open. All of Asia is trading Lower with the exception of the Indian Sensex exchange which is Higher. All of Europe is trading Lower with the exception of the Milan exchange which is trading Higher at this time..

Possible challenges to traders today

PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Core PPI is out at 8:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Crude Oil Inventories are out at 10:30 AM EST. This is Major.

Fed Chair Powell Testifies at 12 Noon EST. This is Major.

Beige Book is out at 2 PM EST. This is Major.

Treasuries

Traders please note that we've changed the Bond instrument from the 30 years (ZB) to the 10 years (ZN). They work exactly the same.

We've elected to switch gears a bit and show a correlation between the 10-year bond (ZN) and The S&P futures contract. The S&P contract is the Standard and Poor's and the purpose is to show reverse correlation between the two instruments. Remember it's likened to a seesaw, when up goes up the other should go down and vice versa.

Yesterday the ZN made it's move at around 9 AM EST. The ZN hit a High at around that time and the S&P moved Higher. If you look at the charts below ZN gave a signal at around 9 AM EST and the S&P moved Higher at around the same time. Look at the charts below and you'll see a pattern for both assets. ZN hit a High at around 9 AM EST and the S&P was moving Higher shortly thereafter. These charts represent the newest version of MultiCharts and I've changed the timeframe to a 15-minute chart to display better. This represented a Shorting opportunity on the 10-year note, as a trader you could have netted about 30 ticks per contract on this trade. Each tick is worth $15.625. Please note: the front month for the ZN is now Sept '21. The S&P contract is also Sept '21. I've changed the format to Renko bars such that it may be more apparent and visible.

Charts Courtesy of MultiCharts built on an AMP platform

Bias

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral or Mixed as we saw no evidence of Market Correlation Tuesday morning. The markets veered to the Downside as the Dow closed 107 points Lower and the other indices lost ground as well. Today we aren't dealing with a correlated market and our bias is Neutral.

Could this change? Of Course. Remember anything can happen in a volatile market.

Commentary

Yesterday we gave the markets a Neutral bias as we saw no correlation anywhere Tuesday morning. The markets opened Higher but as the session wore on it was apparent that the indices would migrate to the Downside and they did. The CPI data came out and showed the highest rate of inflation in 13 years. CPI came in at 0.9% but the expectation was 0.5% and this is not good for an economy that is dependent on consumer spending. So what's happening? Here's our theory: it's no great secret that businesses and businesses have suffered during a long pandemic and these businesses want to make up for lost ground (sales). If they can't get sales then prices will increase to ensure lost profits. Has anyone been out buying a car lately? There's a noticeable difference in prices and dealers aren't giving discounts. The reason stems from lack of chips from Taiwan but thinks of this: in 2008 oil went to $150 a barrel and airlines started charging baggage fees. Now that oil is around $75 a barrel has anyone seen baggage fees reduced or omitted? The danger here is that businesses may not want to back off higher prices as they think they will increase profits by not backing off. Everyone is thinking that the price increases are temporary, has anyone bought a home lately? All of a sudden homes are selling for MORE than the asking price. This is dangerous ground and can lead to runaway inflation if we aren't careful. I as well as many of you have lived thru that era and I don't think anyone wants a repeat.