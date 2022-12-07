Last month, China's harsh lockdown measures negatively impacted foreign trade. Exports fell by 8.7% YoY; imports lost 10.6% YoY. Economists, on average, were expecting half the rate of decline. Trade surplus shrank to $69.84B in November from $85.15B a month earlier and is much weaker than the forecasted $79B.
Overall, the figures are far from disastrous. Cumulatively, over 11 months, exports are up 9.1%, and imports are up 2%, marking a slowdown but not yet a decline. This is the high price of tight travel restrictions, easing gently in recent weeks. The loosening of these restrictions looks more like a concern for the economy but not a concession to protesters.
China's foreign trade decrease in November should also be seen as a sign of how monetary tightening and the severity of energy prices in Europe are hurting the economy. For markets, such data is a new reason to reduce risk appetite, which we see early on Wednesday. Also, since the beginning of the week, the offshore renminbi has stabilised just below 7.0 to the dollar after an impressive 5.5% increase during November.
The released batch of data may be followed by further easing the zero- covid policy to avoid unnecessarily restraining of the economy. Still, it is also possible that we will see further monetary policy easing (good for the stocks and bad for the renminbi).
Trade Responsibly. CFDs and Spread Betting are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 77.37% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs and Spread Betting with this provider. The Analysts' opinions are for informational purposes only and should not be considered as a recommendation or trading advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD hovers around 0.6730 reverting its negative trend
The AUD/USD pair bounced from a weekly low of 0.6668 and trades comfortably above the 0.6700 mark. Risk aversion did little to help the greenback as the focus remains on global economic growth and the looming Fed’s decision.
EUR/USD holds above 1.0500, lacks follow-through
A risk-averse environment limited EUR/USD gains, but demand for the USD remains scarce. Buyers defending the 1.0500 area, hinting at potential higher highs in the near term.
Gold carves out a bullish scenario into key resistance
Gold price is higher on the day having climbed from a low of $1,768.82 and reaching a high of $1,789.05 so far as the US Dollar tails off in the mid-afternoon session in the US.
Ethereum price subject to volatility as Chainlink enables staking on the ETH network
Ethereum price has investors dialing in as Network advancements are arousing speculation. Still, the technicals will need to show forth stronger signals to justify opening a long position.
What happens after the Fed reaches the terminal rate
The discrepancy starts to show. What will the Fed do? For now, the Fed is raising rates to stave off inflation, and are expected to level out at around 5.0%.