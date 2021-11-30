Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Technicals.
I’m Brad Alexander and on behalf of Valutrades, today we will look at EURNZD, AUDUSD, GBPCAD, Brent Crude (UKOil), the DAX (DE40), and the FTSE (UK100).
We have to start this video with a “non-technical” look at the markets as, just this morning, the CEO of Moderna mentioned that the world may need new vaccines to fight COVID Omicron.
Most Global Stock Indices fell to last Friday’s levels of support and lower like the FTSE100, the DAX, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
Price action fell to this level of support, and the Stochastic Oscillator has moved from Oversold, but Fundamental news will be driving investors’ decisions…not technical analysis.
Brent Crude has also fallen to September’s levels of support, based on the predicted lack of demand, and the Stochastic Oscillator is also showing us a bearish indication.
Of course, all of the COMDOLLS fell on the news as Omicron might cause further labour, productivity and supply chain problems.
For example, GBPCAD has reached a key level of resistance.
We have to look at the Daily chart on AUDUSD to see this level of support from August and such bearish indications from the Stochastic Oscillator.
And EURNZD has reached and passed a key level of resistance, and may go higher, and we will watch the Stochastic Oscillator to see if we move down from Overbought.
Overall, we can’t be very “technical” today as, once again, COVID is driving the markets.
Thanks for watching and don’t forget to subscribe to Valutrades Signals and the link will be in this video’s description below.
Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel and register on the Valutrades website to get notifications on new content as it happens.
That’s all for now. Happy trading with Valutrades and we will see you next time.
CFDs and FX are leveraged products and your capital may be at risk.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases within range, holds above 1.1300
The American currency gathers momentum at the end of the day as Wall Street turned red, hinting at another wage of risk-aversion.
GBP/USD extends sideways grind around 1.3300 ahead of Powell's testimony
GBP/USD continues to move sideways around the 1.3300 handle on Wednesday after the data from the US failed to trigger a significant market reaction. The ADP Employment Change arrived at +534K in November, compared to the market expectation of 525,000. FOMC Chairman Powell will testify at 1500 GMT.
Gold still depressed despite the better market mood
Gold recovered on Wednesday alongside the market’s mood, currently trading in the $1,780.00 region. The bright metal advanced on easing demand for the American currency, as stocks turned green following Tuesday’s setback.
Bitcoin to blast off to $100,000 following Plan B’s Stock-to-Flow model
Analysts are evaluating the probability of Bitcoin hitting fresh all-time highs before the end of 2021. There is a spike in fear among Bitcoin traders, but open interest in the futures market remains high despite sell-off.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?