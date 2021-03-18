Overall - current thinking

The situation is worsening again in EU with both Germany, France and Italy now seeing a clear rise in new cases. The takeover of the British variant is causing significant challenges in controlling the virus with cases rising on the back of an only moderate easing of restrictions. France is implementing a new lockdown in large parts of the country and around half of Italian regions are now 'red zones'. In the US on the other hand things are looking brighter as cases continue to decline despite easing restrictions.

We still see April as the real turning point in the crisis in the Northern Hemisphere when it comes to infections and deaths. Besides warmer weather, we now vaccinate elderly and risk groups, which should put a limit on how high hospitalisations will go. The countries that now tighten measures again should see improvement kick in during April - as was the case last year. For EU, though, we see a risk that the turning point is delayed into May as vaccinations are much slower than in UK and the US.

The vaccination process continues with Israel leading with a vaccination percent of more than 110 doses administered per 100 people (first and second doses). The UK is nearly at 40% and the US is close to 34% The EU is still lagging behind. A new uncertainty is whether the AstraZeneca situation leads to a lower uptake but we do not expect it to derail vaccinations. In the EU, the biggest problem remains lack of supply. We stick to our base case that restrictions are eased gradually in spring and that they are not re-imposed in the autumn.

Analysis so far have found that vaccines are effective also against new variants, especially with respect to severe cases (due to e.g. T-Cells), which in our view is the most important feature of vaccines. Still, most vaccine producers have started to update vaccines targeting new variants, just in case. Still one of the major tail risks is if vaccines turn out to be ineffective against new mutations (or mutations yet to come). This would mean another 'lost' year, as the strong economic comeback would be postponed into 2022 and may imply a significant setback in risk sentiment with investors pricing in a positive outlook.

Also we cannot rule out this becomes an "endemic", i.e. we need to revaccinate in particular risk groups and health care workers every year to provide protection. That scenario, however, is not as bad as ineffective vaccines and should be manageable.