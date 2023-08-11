Share:

Asia Market Update: Country Garden drops below HK$1/share amid losses and restructuring speculation; CN LGFV bailout talk persists.

General trend

- Troubled developer Country Garden announced huge losses (see below), and the company opened below HK$1.00, potentially set for a record closing low with shares at HK$0.95 at lunch.

- In conjunction Hang Seng Mainland Properties Index down -3.2% in early morning trading, but recovering a majority of those losses by lunch.

- Of longer term concern, today the CCP formally decided to shift $139B of LGFV debt out to the provinces - a move which may have long-lasting consequences.

- As China fights to avoid the Yuan falling like the Yen has this week the PBOC maintained a strong level of support, with today’s Yuan fix again nearly 500 pips stronger than estimates.

- On a holiday for Japan, USD/JPY continued its rise for the week, reaching highs now seen since Jun 30th, peaking just below 144.90 on the back of higher US yields (10-yr now 4.12%) and JP 10-yr yields falling and staying below 0.60% for the week.

- EUR/JPY at over 159 also notable for being at its highest levels since its steep fall of Sep/Oct 2008.

- In Asian equities only the Nikkei (+0.8%) was up at lunch.

- US equity FUTs up slightly during Asian trading.

Looking ahead (Asian time zone)

- Foxconn to report after Taiwan close today (usually 06:15GMT).

- Fri night US PPI and Consumer Sentiment.

Holidays in Asia this week

- Japan Fri Aug 11.

Headlines/economic data

Australia/New Zealand

- ASX 200 opens -0.1% at 7,349.

- Appearance by RBA Gov Philip Lowe, Dep Gov Michele Bullock, Marion Kohler, Acting Assistant Governor (Economic), and Brad Jones, Asst Gov (Financial System) before the House of Representatives Standing Committee on Economics, Canberra.

- NSW to overhaul casino tax changes; To raise A$2.7B over 10 years.

- Australia, New Zealand sign sustainable, inclusive trade declaration.

- New Zealand July Manufacturing PMI: 46.3 v 47.5 prior (5th straight contraction, lowest since Aug 2021).

- New Zealand July Food Prices M/M: -0.5% v 1.6% prior [first decline since Feb 2022].

- New Zealand Intelligence Agency: Some countries are seeking advantage through subversive and dishonest means such as espionage and foreign interference against NZ.

- New Zealand RBNZ to hold OCR at 5.50% for a second straight meeting on Aug. 16 - economists poll.

China/Hong Kong

- Hang Seng opens +0.4% at 19,319.

- Shanghai Composite opens flat at 3,254.

- Alibaba BABA Reports Q2 $2.40 v $1.97e, Rev $32.3B v $30.8Be; From end-Q2, implemented a new organizational and governance structure; Notes strong business momentum (overnight update).

- Country Garden (2007.HK) Guides H1 (CNY) Net -55B to -45B v 1.9B y/y Co. has hired CICC for restructuring.

- CAICT: Jun shipments of smartphones within China 20.86M handsets, -24.1% y/y.

- China said to shift $139B of troubled LGFV debt to provinces.

- China officials to check debt in over-leveraged regions - FT.

- CSRC meets with China builders on sales, debt situation.

- China's Hebei Province: Plans to spend two years for post-flood reconstruction.

- China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2B in 7-day reverse repo; Net injects CNY0B v net injects CNY2B prior.

- China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 7.1587 v 7.1576 prior.

Japan

- Nikkei closed for holiday.

- USD/JPY Rises to the highest since Jun 30th, peaks just below 144.90.

- Japan to create tax breaks for domestic EV battery and chip production in FY24.

- Negotiators from Japan, US and South Korea are finalizing agreement to establish an annual trilateral meeting between the leaders of the three countries.

- Japan PM Kishida said to meet China's Li Qiang in Sept.

South Korea

- Kospi opens +0.4% at 2,611.

- South Korea Jun M2 Money Supply M/M: +0.5% v -0.3% prior.

- South Korea Aug 1-10th Exports Y/Y: -15.3%; Imports Y/Y: -30.5%.

- Bank of Korea (BOK): Appoints Yoo Sang-Dae as Senior Dep Gov [currently VP of Korea Housing Finance Corp], term to begin on Aug 21st; to replace Lee Seungheon [the next BOK rate decision is on Aug 24th (Thurs)].

Other Asia

- China gov’t said to urge US to withdraw its trade agreement with Taiwan.

- World Bank says recent blackouts cost Vietnam $1.4B.

- Philippines Central Bank (BSP) Dep Gov Dakila: Inflation might return to target before Q4 2023.

- Thailand July Consumer Confidence: 55.6 v 56.7 prior.

- Singapore Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: 0.1% v 0.3% prelim; Y/Y: 0.5% v 0.7% prelim.

- Singapore Central Bank (MAS): Monetary policy stance remains appropriate; growth and inflation trends coming in within our expectations.

- Singapore Trade Min Official: Not expecting a technical recession this year.

North America

- Microsoft's role in email breach to be part of the US cyber inquiry, among risks in cloud computing.

- US Deputy Treasury Sec Adeyemo: Executive order on China investment restrictions supports need for further dialogue.

- TREASURY $23B 30-YEAR BOND AUCTION DRAWS 4.189% V 3.741% PRIOR; BID TO COVER 2.42 V 2.43 PRIOR AND 2.35 OVER THE LAST FOUR AUCTIONS.

- (US) JULY CPI M/M: 0.2% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 3.2% V 3.3%E (1st acceleration of annual pace in 14 months); CPI (ex-food/energy) M/M: 0.2% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 4.7% v 4.7%e.

- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 248K V 230KE (1-month high); CONTINUING CLAIMS: 1.68M V 1.71ME (lowest since Mar 2023).

- (US) July Real Avg Hourly Earning Y/Y: 1.1% v 1.3% prior; Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.7% prior.

- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter): July CPI does not mean we have had a victory over inflation.

- (US) JULY MONTHLY BUDGET STATEMENT: -$220.8B V -$135BE.

Europe

- Ireland July CPI M/M: 0.2% v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 5.8% v 6.1% prior.

- EU Commission: Will analyse closely the US ban on certain US tech investments in China.

Levels as of 01:20 ET

- Nikkei 225 +0.9%, ASX 200 -0.3% , Hang Seng -0.5%; Shanghai Composite -1.1%; Kospi -0.3%.

- Equity S&P500 Futures: flat; Nasdaq100 flat, Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 +0.4%.

- EUR 1.0979-1.10998 ; JPY 144.63-144.90 ; AUD 0.6510-0.6533; NZD 0.6003-0.6033.

- Gold -0.2% at $1,945/oz; Crude Oil -0.2% at $82.69/brl; Copper -0.3% at $3.7453/lb.