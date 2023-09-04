Share:

Market movers today

We kick off the week with the first sentiment indicator for September with the euro area Sentix economic index. In August, the index increased for the first time since April, but the index remains at very low levels. It will be interesting to see how investors' confidence has reacted to the latest economic developments with weaker PMIs and slightly lower core inflation.

In Germany, we receive foreign trade figures from July. The latest forward-looking surveys point to a weak outlook for German exports this year, so exports likely declined in July.

Later this week, markets will look out for a potential default of Chinese developer Country Garden, which might cause renewed stress in Chinese markets.

On the data front, euro area compensation per employee for Q2 released on Thursday will hold key information ahead of the ECB meeting next week.

The 60 second overview

Market sentiment is positive this morning in Asia supported by news that Chinese property developer Country Garden has managed to reach a deal with creditors. The company won approval from creditors to extend payments for an onshore bond that had a maturity date on 2 September. The extension means Country Garden can now repay the debt in instalments over three years. The stress is far from over though. This week, the company has coupon payments for two offshore bonds to pay on Tuesday and Wednesday, totalling USD 22.5million, or it risks default. In terms of total liabilities, Country Garden is smaller than Evergrande, but it has almost four times more projects across China, making it systemically important.

On Friday, Nonfarm Payrolls in the US came out a bit on the soft side. In August, a total of 187k jobs were created (cons. 170k) while June and July employment figures were revised down by a combined 110k. Unemployment rate increased from 3.5% to 3.8% and growth in average hourly earnings cooled down to 0.2% m/m (cons. 0.3%, pr. 0.4%). The uptick in unemployment rate reflects a sharp increase in labour force participation (+736) rather than a weakening employment. The rising labour supply is in line with easing wage inflation, supporting the case for a soft landing. Contrasting the softish jobs report, US ISM manufacturing came out stronger than expected at 47.6 (cons. 47.0, pr. 46.4) with both prices and employment component improvement, while new orders weakened.

The ECB's September meeting is next week, and after last week's inflation print that showed the disinflationary process is in play, markets are pricing in only 20% probability of a hike. For now, the market is pricing in the peak rate for December, where a total of 14bp additional hikes is being priced. While we do acknowledge that recently the ECB has not had the tendency of surprising the markets, the still very elevated level of inflation and tight labour markets still warrant a 25bp hike next week. In this context, euro area compensation per employee data due on Thursday, will be interesting to watch.

Equities: Global equities ended higher on Friday with most European markets going against the tide. Energy sector was massively outperforming after oil notched its biggest weekly gain since March. Friday should be characterized as a risk-on day despite Europe, Nasdaq and consumer discretionary were lower. Europe was under pressure from very weak PMIs, while yet another price cut on new vehicles from Tesla was enough to take consumer discretionary lower.

In the US on Friday: Dow +0.3%, S&P 500 +0.2%, Nasdaq -0.02% and Russell 2000 +1.1%. Asian markets are higher this morning led by Chinese stocks. Driver being an increased hope of a turnaround in Chinese housing market after a string of stimulus being announced last week. Hang Seng is leading the gains after being closed on Friday and with the group of property shares leading advances. European futures in solid green while US once are flat this morning.

FI: Global yields shifted higher from the long end on Friday. While initially the US labour market report sent yields lower citing the rising unemployment rate (NFP was close to expectations), the US ISM report and particular employment and prices paid sent yields higher. 10y US treasury yields rose 7bp on the day, while Germany rose marginally more than that. The US is out for Labour Day today.

FX: EUR/USD declined below the 1.08 mark in Friday's session where strong ISM manufacturing figures outweighed the impact from the slightly softer-than-expected US August jobs report. Oil prices rallied to the highest level this year on Friday with Brent rising firmly above USD88/bbl. A move that could be driven by tighter supply side following Saudi Arabia's voluntary output cut and US buying strategic reserves. While the commodity cluster was last week's (modest) outperformer with EUR/NOK currently trading around the 11.50 mark, we are leaning towards a short NOK FX bias.

Credit: In stark contrast to the previous days Friday was a day without any primary activity in the corporate bond market. However, next week is shaping up to be busy as the Labour Day holiday on Monday in the US marks the unofficial end of the summer and normally heralds a September rush of new primary issue. We note that the new Scandi corporate issues this week (Securitas, Molnlycke, Eurofins) are still indicated tighter than re-offer which indicates solid demand in the secondary market for these new bonds. Friday iTraxx Main was unchanged at 70bp while iTraxx Xover was 1bp tighter at 395bp.