Looking at XAUUSD’s chart, we can see that in the past weeks, it is traded in the short range of between $1800 and $1859. Currently, it is traded at around $1818 falling toward the support level of $1800. If it will manage to hold its price above that level, then we could see it rising towards its resistance level at around $1859.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.