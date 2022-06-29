XAU/USD
Looking at XAUUSD’s chart, we can see that in the past weeks, it is traded in the short range of between $1800 and $1859. Currently, it is traded at around $1818 falling toward the support level of $1800. If it will manage to hold its price above that level, then we could see it rising towards its resistance level at around $1859.
