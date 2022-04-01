Intense selloff in crude oil pulled the price of a barrel to below the $100pb level, which is the critical 50-DMA support to the latest crude rally.

The question is, whether Washington could reverse the positive momentum in oil prices with its promise to release a million barrels of oil from the strategic reserves per day, for the next six months starting from next month.

And oh, OPEC and Russia agreed on Thursday to increase the oil output modestly as widely expected, but more importantly, they dumped the International Energy Agency as a data source in a sign of worsening relations with the West.

Falling oil prices couldn’t prevent a selloff in equities yesterday, as investors couldn’t stop worrying about the inversion of the 2-10 year curve, and the rumours of recession that come along with it. The S&P500 lost more than 1.50% yesterday, and Nasdaq failed to extend gains above the 200-DMA.

Bitcoin retreats as failure to clear the 200-DMA resistance encourages some profit taking.

On the data-front, the latest Caixin PMI manufacturing index fell below the 50 mark, showing that the Chinese manufacturing activity contracted in March as the latest measures to contain the Covid outbreak took a severe toll on the economic activity.

Today, the US will reveal how many nonfarm jobs the US economy added last month, and Europe will reveal how bad inflation got in March.