Intense selloff in crude oil pulled the price of a barrel to below the $100pb level, which is the critical 50-DMA support to the latest crude rally.
The question is, whether Washington could reverse the positive momentum in oil prices with its promise to release a million barrels of oil from the strategic reserves per day, for the next six months starting from next month.
And oh, OPEC and Russia agreed on Thursday to increase the oil output modestly as widely expected, but more importantly, they dumped the International Energy Agency as a data source in a sign of worsening relations with the West.
Falling oil prices couldn’t prevent a selloff in equities yesterday, as investors couldn’t stop worrying about the inversion of the 2-10 year curve, and the rumours of recession that come along with it. The S&P500 lost more than 1.50% yesterday, and Nasdaq failed to extend gains above the 200-DMA.
Bitcoin retreats as failure to clear the 200-DMA resistance encourages some profit taking.
On the data-front, the latest Caixin PMI manufacturing index fell below the 50 mark, showing that the Chinese manufacturing activity contracted in March as the latest measures to contain the Covid outbreak took a severe toll on the economic activity.
Today, the US will reveal how many nonfarm jobs the US economy added last month, and Europe will reveal how bad inflation got in March.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in negative territory below 1.1050. The dollar continues to gather strength after the data from the US revealed that labor conditions tightened and business activity continued to expand at a robust pace in March.
GBP/USD tests 1.3100 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and extended its slide to the 1.3100 area in the American session. The US Dollar Index stays in positive territory on the back of the upbeat March jobs report and Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold falls toward $1,920, remains on track to post weekly losses
Gold continues to edge lower in the American session on Friday and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. A more-than-3% increase seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield after the US data weigh on XAU/USD.
This simple setup for Shiba Inu will yield 75% returns
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom reversal pattern on the daily chart, signaling a massive up move. However, the recent downtick in Bitcoin’s price has caused rallying altcoins to take a break.
NIO deliveries rocket higher in March
NIO announced March 2022 deliveries of 9,985 vehicles. This represents a jump of 61% versus February and is nearly 38% higher than February of last year. NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles for the first quarter.