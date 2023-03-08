Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair rose to the high level of ¥137.50 and above, after last night’s speech of FED’s Powel, which gave hints of higher rate hikes. As USD has turned into an upside trend, we could expect the rate to be elevated and to be traded above the support level of ¥136.50.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured below 1.0550 amid Powell-led USD strength
EUR/USD consolidates near two-month lows below 1.0550, extending the previous downside in early Europe. The pair remains weighed down by Fed Chair Powell’s hawkish rhetoric-led broad-based US Dollar strength and disappointing Retail Sales data from Germany.
GBP/USD stays vulnerable below 1.1850 amid stronger US Dollar
GBP/USD is holding steady below 1.1850, licking its wounds near 2023 lows in the early European morning. Hawkish Fed Chair Powell's comments-led risk aversion is limiting the upside in the pair amidst broadly stronger US Dollar and Treasury yields. US data awaited.
Gold clings to mild losses above $1,800, US ADP, Fed Chair Powell eyed
Gold price seesaws around a one-week low near $1,810 amid broad US Dollar strength. Fed Chair Powell’s influence on the US Treasury bond yield curve acts as the key negative for XAU/USD price. Mixed China-linked headlines restrict Gold price decline ahead of US ADP data.
Ethereum stakers have high confidence in the altcoin, can it catalyze ETH price rally?
Ethereum 2.0 stakers have seen realized value completely taper off over the past ten weeks. ETH stakers and long-term holders remain confident of Ethereum rally despite average losses
ADP Jobs Preview: A sandwich between Powell and NFP Premium
A surprising ADP could have a limited impact, overshadowed by Powell and ahead of NFP. The USD arrives at a critical week with the recovery rally from multi-month lows losing momentum.