Looking at USDJPY’s chart , we can see that the FX pair rose to the high level of ¥137.50 and above, after last night’s speech of FED’s Powel, which gave hints of higher rate hikes. As USD has turned into an upside trend, we could expect the rate to be elevated and to be traded above the support level of ¥136.50.

