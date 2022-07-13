USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that it is clearly in an upward trend, currently trading at around 137.18 which is very close to its 52W high of around 137.75. Today if the upward trend continues, the rate could re-test its resistance level which is located at around 137.75 and if it will be able to pass it, then it will reach a new 52W high level otherwise it should fall towards its support level at around 135.
