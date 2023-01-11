USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair lost a significant value after the cooler USD data announced on Friday, and currently it is recovering to the rate of ¥132.58 which is also close to its resistance level.
Today, if it fails to break the level of ¥132.60, we should expect it to drop towards its support level at around ¥131.50, otherwise it could be boosted towards its resistance level at around ¥133.80-134.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
