USD/JPY

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair lost a significant value after the cooler USD data announced on Friday, and currently it is recovering to the rate of ¥132.58 which is also close to its resistance level.

Today, if it fails to break the level of ¥132.60, we should expect it to drop towards its support level at around ¥131.50, otherwise it could be boosted towards its resistance level at around ¥133.80-134.