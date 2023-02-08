USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair rose as USD got stronger on Friday due to the announced lower unemployment rate and higher nonfarm payrolls; furthermore, FED’s Powel touted disinflation last night, which can be translated to less aggressive rate hike policy and weaker USD.
Currently the forex pair is traded at around ¥131.16, and we could expect the rate to drop towards its support level at around ¥130.50 and if it is able to pass it, then it would be possible to approach its next support level at around ¥129.
