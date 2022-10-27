USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that JPY gained value this week and the FX pair dropped from the rate of around 152 to 145.20 and bounced to the current one at about 145.88. Today if it holds above the level of 145 we should see it testing its resistance level at about 148.30 otherwise it should fall toward its next support level at around 144.30.
Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Lagarde speaks on policy outlook, US Q3 GDP impresses – LIVE
The ECB raised its key rates by 75 basis points following the October policy meeting as expected and the US data showed that the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.6% in Q3. In the meantime, ECB President Lagarde delivers remarks on the policy outlook.
EUR/USD holds above parity after ECB and US GDP
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and fell below parity before managing to recover above that level. ECB raised key rates by 75 bps as expected and US Q3 GDP came in stronger than expected, not allowing the pair to gain traction as Lagarde speaks on policy decisions.
GBP/USD falls toward 1.1550 amid renewed dollar strength
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide toward 1.1550 in the early American session after the data from the US showed that the economy expanded at a slightly stronger pace than expected in Q3. Reflecting the dollar strength, US Dollar Index clings to strong daily gains above 110.00.
Gold loses traction, declines below $1,660
Gold lost its traction and declined to a fresh session low below $1,660. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up 1% on the day after the BEA's first estimate revealed that the US economy grew by 2.6% in Q3, making it difficult for XAU/USD to erase its losses.
Dogecoin price triggers a multi-year breakout as DOGE bulls hint at a revisit of $0.190
DOGE shows a clear surge in bullish momentum after months of trading lower and consolidating in a tight range. This explosive move has the potential to propel the dog-themed crypto higher.