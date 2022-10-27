Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that JPY gained value this week and the FX pair dropped from the rate of around 152 to 145.20 and bounced to the current one at about 145.88. Today if it holds above the level of 145 we should see it testing its resistance level at about 148.30 otherwise it should fall toward its next support level at around 144.30.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.13% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.