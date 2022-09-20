USD/JPY
Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that after hitting twice at the rate of just below 145, it is currently traded at around 143.33. Today we could expect it to drop towards its support level which is located at around 141.65-141.70 and if it will not be able to hold it above that level then it should further decline to its next support level at around 140.
