Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair is on an upward trend, traded close to its resistance level at the current rate of 136.14. USD got very strong, and today we could expect the pair of USDJPY to re-test its resistance level which is located at around 136.80 and if not able to pass it, then a downward correction should be expected towards its support level at around 134.

Trading is risky. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy. We also offer CFD products. 72.58%% of retail CFD accounts lose money. CFDs trading is risky and your entire capital might be at risk. Information presented herein is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any Financial Instrument or to participate in any trading strategy.