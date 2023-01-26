USD/JPY

Looking at USDJPY’s chart, we can see that the FX pair broke down its uptrend and after hitting its support level at around ¥129, it upwardly reacted towards the current rate of ¥129.50. If this reaction continues, we should expect it to test its resistance level at around ¥130-130.20 and if it is able to break through it, then it could approach the level of ¥131.50 where a strong resistance should be expected.