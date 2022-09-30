It was a terribly ugly day across the equity and bond markets yesterday. Despite the financial calamity, Porsche had a successful IPO and secured the valuation it was looking for, but the S&P500 plunged another 2% yesterday and wiped out the summer gains entirely. The same is true for Nasdaq. Nothing is left from the summer rally in the US stocks.
Apple dived more than 6% and closed the session almost 5% lower yesterday, after Bank of America downgraded the stock on worries of weaker consumer demand.
Facebook’s Meta joined the others in announcing job cuts.
But *unfortunately* for the Federal Reserve (Fed), the US jobless claims came below 200’000 last week. There are not enough people losing their jobs to stop the financial bleeding in the world.
One interesting thing about yesterday’s price action was that... the US dollar sharply eased despite the hawkish messages thrown to our faces by the pitiless Fed members.
The British pound recovered above the 1.11 mark against the US dollar yesterday. Could the pound rebound sustainably, or is this just a fake alert?
