It’s the pandemic, stupid. In the US, the re-opening thus far delivered a stunning service sector PMI in both the Market and ISM measures. The March ISM services PMI jumped to 63.7 from 55.3 in Feb. It’s the strongest growth in services activity ever, according to TradingEconomics.com.

You’d think the mood would be full-bore risk-on, so the rise of the euro, pound and even CAD is little disturbing. Today we get the JOLTS report, which the market doesn’t much care about (but it’s a Yellen favorite). We also get the IMF’s World Economic Outlook, probably a rise in expected GDP.

The pullback in the benchmark euro is inexplicable—there is nothing in the data or pandemic conditions that suggests a rise is warranted. When in doubt about a currency move, blame positioning. The euro’s gain can be put down to a pause in dollar short-covering that allowed a move to form a small bandwagon. For the big-picture outlook, sometimes we like to look at the monthly chart. It’s of no use whatever in day-to-day decision making, let alone trading, but possibly helpful in keeping a sane perspective. Given the expectation of the US surpassing the eurozone in just about everything—job recovery, GDP, vaccinations, early taper—can we really expect the euro to match and surpass the previous high? That’s 1.2550 from Jan 2018 (red line). We would need a reason and so far we can’t find one. So gather ye rosebuds while ye may but get ready to jump away.





Tidbit: Credit Suisse is taking a $4.7 billion write-down and dumping 7 executives, including the risk manager, because of losses from the Archegos blowup. Bloomberg reports it is also cutting dividends and suspending buybacks and bonuses. All of this (and more) is due to inadequate measuring of collateral, including simply not counting it at all in swaps. We knew how to do it 30 years ago at Citibank, which is riddled with faults but very careful about not risking bonuses.

Tidbit 2: The HBO cable channel commissioned a 6-part documentary on Q-Anon that has now aired. After the events of Jan 6, where so many insurrectionists claimed feasance to Q-Anon, we want to know his identity and agenda. The documentary maker started with the servers and the administrator. It looks like the originator is a half-American, half-Japanese guy who lives in Sapporo and whose father is an American pig farmer in the Philippines. The whole thing started as a puzzle game for smart people with nothing better to do, kept on the site with Harry Potter-style hints of mysterious connections to US intel and to Trump. Meanwhile, the site contains anything and everything that people might want to post, including child pornography, all under the banner of the First Amendment.

Bottom line—it was a game. The game-runner has the mentality of a 15-old boy, but a clever and programming competent 15-year old. By now plenty of adherents have figured out they were duped, but that leaves formerly important people like Gen. Flynn and Steve Bannon still claiming adherence to Q, which means they support overthrowing the US government. The documentary takes up far too much time but is worth it all the same.

